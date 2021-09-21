CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Market Size, Regional Outlook, Competitive Landscape, Revenue Analysis & Forecast Till 2026

Las Vegas Herald
 8 days ago

Government initiatives for large scale collaborations of Point-of-Care molecular diagnostics for technical advancements and the changing lifestyle and increasing strategic initiatives such as product launch or collaboration are key factors contributing to the high CAGR of the market during the forecast period. Market Size – USD 883.5 Million in 2020,...

www.lasvegasherald.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
