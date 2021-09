The Irish held off the Boilermakers with a late touchdown and a pair of interceptions to thwart any hope of an upset in South Bend. Jack Coan threw for 223 yards and two scores, Kyren Williams rushed for 91 yards and a 51-yard touchdown and Avery Davis had 120 yards receiving and a score for the Irish. Jackson Anthrop had seven catches for 90 yards for the Boilers, but Purdue, down just 20-13 in the fourth quarter, gave up the Williams score and then tossed two interceptions late to ice the game for the Irish.

11 DAYS AGO