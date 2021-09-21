CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Avondale, AZ

Avondale Public Works Welcomes New Management Staff

By Staff
SignalsAZ
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAvondale recently welcomed two new management team members to the Public Works Department Team. Jennifer Davidson joined the Public Works team as the Water Resource Manager. Jennifer has over 20 years of experience in business operations and data analysis and nearly 12 years of experience in the municipal water industry. She is the Chairperson for the West Valley Water Users Association Planning Committee and Co-Chairperson for the AZ Water Association Water Conservation Committee. Prior to joining the Avondale team, she worked for both the cities of Surprise (water) and Scottsdale (water and revenue recovery). Jennifer earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communication Studies from Arizona State University and a Master of Business degree from Ottawa University. Additionally, Jennifer is a Certified Water Professional and Master Gardener, and has completed the Water Management Certificate Program from the Agribusiness & Water Council and Arizona State University. She is also a Community Emergency Response Team volunteer.

www.signalsaz.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glendale, AZ
City
Avondale, AZ
State
Arizona State
Avondale, AZ
Government
City
Scottsdale, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
ABC News

North Korea says hypersonic missile made 1st test flight

SEOUL, South Korea -- North Korea said Wednesday that it successfully tested a new hypersonic missile it implied was being developed as nuclear capable, as it continues to expand its military capabilities and pressure Washington and Seoul over long-stalled negotiations over its nuclear weapons. The missile test early Tuesday was...
MILITARY
CBS News

YouTube tackles misinformation — will take down videos linking vaccines to cancer, autism

YouTube is tightening its policies on vaccine videos in an effort to fight misinformation and conspiracy theories. The video-sharing platform announced a ban on misinformation around any vaccines approved by the World Health Organization or local health authorities that are currently being administered. YouTube defines as "misinformation" any content that claims approved vaccines "cause chronic health effects, claims that vaccines do not reduce transmission or contraction of disease, or contains misinformation on the substances contained in vaccines," according to a blog post Wednesday.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transit Systems#Water Management#Public Transit#First Transit#Co Chairperson#Communication Studies#Arizona State University#A Master Of Business#Ottawa University#Transportation Program#Urban Planning
CNN

Mandates are boosting vaccination rates, but not without a tradeoff

(CNN) — Mandates that require employees to be vaccinated against Covid-19 have spurred workers to get vaccinated in recent weeks -- yet some holdouts have been suspended or lost their jobs, and workplaces are scrambling to cover potential shortages. The tradeoff -- a disrupted workplace in the short term in...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy