Avondale Public Works Welcomes New Management Staff

Avondale recently welcomed two new management team members to the Public Works Department Team. Jennifer Davidson joined the Public Works team as the Water Resource Manager. Jennifer has over 20 years of experience in business operations and data analysis and nearly 12 years of experience in the municipal water industry. She is the Chairperson for the West Valley Water Users Association Planning Committee and Co-Chairperson for the AZ Water Association Water Conservation Committee. Prior to joining the Avondale team, she worked for both the cities of Surprise (water) and Scottsdale (water and revenue recovery). Jennifer earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communication Studies from Arizona State University and a Master of Business degree from Ottawa University. Additionally, Jennifer is a Certified Water Professional and Master Gardener, and has completed the Water Management Certificate Program from the Agribusiness & Water Council and Arizona State University. She is also a Community Emergency Response Team volunteer.