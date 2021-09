The Pittsburgh Steelers are doing everything they can to try and jumpstart their lifeless running game. So Sunday, the team tried something new. Heavy personnel groupings, putting multiple TEs and FB Derek Watt on the field to block for Najee Harris. On paper and in most cases, it’s not a bad idea. Get your biggest bodies and in theory, best blockers to pave the way. This team paid Watt quite a bit of money in signing him, partly for his special teams value but also as an old-school lead blocker. So that was part of Pittsburgh’s gameplan to run on the Cincinnati Bengals.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO