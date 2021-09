When you read your email, there’s a chance whoever sent it is reading you too. As your eyes grab information from the screen, the sender may be grabbing information about you by way of a tiny tracking pixel you never even saw. There are plenty of ways to fight back against this often unwanted and unnoticeable monitoring, but Apple has taken its own anti-tracking efforts a step further with the recent release of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 5 DAYS AGO