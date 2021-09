With a focus on reproductive rights, people throughout the area and around the country will gather this weekend for the annual Women's March. While the major local rally is taking place Saturday at Daley Plaza in Chicago, several suburban rallies and marches also are scheduled. Saturday events are taking place in Aurora, Buffalo Grove, Elgin, Glenview and Palatine, while a 2 p.m. Sunday rally is scheduled at Naperville's Riverwalk Free Speech Pavilion in memory of Rosie Jimenez, who died on Oct. 3, 1977, of complications from an illegal abortion.

