Edmond changes Trick-or-Treating date

EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — The city of Edmond has announced that its date for trick-or-treating will change from Oct. 31 to Oct. 30 due to the holiday falling on a Sunday. According to the news release, the city is asking its residents for cooperation on trick-or-treating times. They ask that the residents limit the time of festivities to the late afternoon and early evening for the safety of pedestrians. However, the city has yet to set an official start and finish time frame for the holiday.