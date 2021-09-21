CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Developing solutions for passionate coders: The Bitcoin Bridge talks to Codugh’s Shashank Singhal

By Sarah Higgs
coingeek.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSometimes the best ideas are the simplest ones. Take Codugh, winner of the second Bitcoin SV Hackathon in 2019. Their solution: to connect API developers with API consumers and monetise the relationship is straightforward but all the more useful because of that. Shashank Singhal, Codugh’s co-founder, is on The Bitcoin Bridge this week to share his vision for the company.

Comments / 0

