Students from Harriton, Lower Merion, Radnor staging concert to benefit 'Musicians On Call'
Come to the Bryn Mawr Gazebo and Green Space next to Ludington Library on Sunday, September 26 for an evening of interesting and new music by local students from Harriton, Lower Merion, Radnor, Springfield, and Central High Schools. All proceeds will benefit WXPN radio's MUSICIANS ON CALL. PLUS, local designers of bags, clothing, and metal arts will be showing their work and selling select items. For information, contact Mary Brown, Teen Learning Community, mbrown@sju.edu.www.mainlinemedianews.com
