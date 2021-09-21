The Best Hotels to Book Near Caladesi Island State Park, Florida

Caladesi Island State Park in Florida has the honor of being neighbors with one of the top-rated beaches in the USA: Clearwater Beach. If you can pull yourself away from the sugar-white sand and venture just a few paces north, you’ll discover a gorgeous Gulfside area that’s perfect for an afternoon picnic, a quiet day of fishing or a refreshing swim. Explore both of these beautiful areas, with a stay at one of these top hotels – bookable with Culture Trip.