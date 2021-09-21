CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Honda Pilot Review

By Wanni Arachchige Udara Madusanka Perera
yourchoiceway.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pilot makes perfect sense in EX-L trim. The 2022 Honda Pilot is one of the oldest three-row crossover designs out there, but it has aged well overall. What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Honda Pilot? What does it compare to?. The Honda Pilot is a family-oriented three-row SUV....

2022 Acura ILX Review

The ILX works best with the Premium Package, but don’t spend more than that. The 2022 Acura ILX doesn’t offer many advantages to less expensive compact cars, despite the premium badge. What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Acura ILX? What does it compare to?. The ILX is the gateway...
BUYING CARS
The Car Connection

2022 Honda Passport

The 2022 Passport goes on sale in late 2021 or early 2022. The 2022 Passport adds a new TrailSport trim that looks more rugged, but doesn’t offer any off-road upgrades. What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Honda Passport? What does it compare to?. The Passport is the mid-size, two-row...
BUYING CARS
yourchoiceway.com

2022 Chrysler Pacifica Review

Skip the base trim level for the reasonable step up to the Touring-L; those leather seats will wipe clean in an instant. The 2022 Chrysler Pacifica is the best family hauler on the market, though the competition is catching up. What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Chrysler Pacifica? What...
BUYING CARS
yourchoiceway.com

2022 Toyota 4Runner Review

Stepping up to the TRD Off-Road unlocks a wide array of four-wheeling bits, and it’s worth spending for the Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System, too. The 2022 Toyota 4Runner trades on its deservedly rugged reputation, but it’s a poor everyday driver. What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Toyota 4Runner? What...
BUYING CARS
Autoblog

2022 Honda Ridgeline starts at $38,115

Honda made just two changes to the 2022 Ridgeline pickup, which is on sale now. First, there's a Sonic Gray Pearl paint that "is expected to be available starting in December." Second, there's been a $400 addition to the MSRP across the range. The new prices, including the $1,225 destination charge, are:
BUYING CARS
cycleworld.com

2021 Honda Rebel 500

Premium Honda quality in a budget-conscious platform!. An approachable and engaging steppingstone in the middle of Honda’s Rebel cruiser lineup. The Honda Rebel lineup has been serving the beginner cruiser market since 1985, and with great success. The Rebel 500 is the steppingstone model, sitting between the ultralightweight Rebel 300 and big-displacement Rebel 1100.
CARS
Gear Patrol

Honda's Tiny Camper Van Is Absolutely Adorable

The Honda N-Van is a practical and versatile Kei car van. Distinctive features include a load floor with seats that fold completely flat and a passenger side with no B-pillar to allow for easier loading into the cabin. As Motor1 first spotted, Honda did the natural thing with a cool van and converted it into a camper van. The brand will display the tiny N-Van camper at the Feeld Good Festival in Hokkaido in October.
CARS
Roanoke Times

2022 Crystal Black Pearl Honda Pilot

3rd row seats: split-bench, 4.33 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, A/V remote: CabinControl, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: 215-Watt Audio System, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun blinds, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, and Wheels: 20" Exclusive Gloss Black Alloy.
PILOT, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honda Passport#Honda Pilot Review#Kia Telluride#Lx#Interior#Iihs#Top Safety Pick#Pilot Ex L#Hyundai#Special Edition#Honda Pilot#Brawnier#Comfort Quality
motorbikewriter.com

Honda CRF190L ADV launched

Honda has launched an adventure motorcycle that’s perfect for new riders to set out trail hunting on. It’s part of the tried-and-tested CRF line and has a curb weight of just 145kg. The downside? It’s available only in China (for now). The CRF190L shares its engine with the 184.4cc single-cylinder...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Honda Is Betting Big On EVs

Honda, along with the majority of other major car manufacturers, is planning for an all-electric future. The Japanese carmaker, who has been enjoying an especially successful sales year thanks in part to sales of its HR-V, CR-V, Pilot and Passport SUVs, is now looking to greatly expand its annual sales targets of EVs starting with the upcoming Prologue SUV. The brand is looking to sell 70,000 Prologue electric vehicles by 2024, and further down the line aims to have sold half a million EVs in the United States by 2030. By 2040, Honda hopes to have achieved 100 percent zero-emission vehicle sales.
ECONOMY
mediapost.com

Honda, Toyota, Ford Lead In Consideration

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to shape automotive consumer behavior including driving a surge in online purchases, per YouGov's International Automotive Report. 2021,. The youngest group surveyed (18-24 years) has the highest consideration for a wider range of mobility options, including ridesharing. Consumers value sustainability, with 61% willing to pay more...
ECONOMY
Morganton News Herald

5 vehicles that will be discontinued in 2022

Here are five outgoing vehicles that will be driving into the sunset after the 2021 model year. Car shoppers are buying crossovers and SUVs in large numbers. Automakers are constantly introducing new models and nameplates to their lineups to meet consumer preferences and to keep their lineup fresh. With that comes the need to cycle older models out.
BUYING CARS
Robb Report

This Lavish $2.4 Million RV Comes With a Built-In Hydraulic Garage for Your Bugatti

There are plenty of stellar luxury travel trailers to choose from these days, but why tow a camper when you can drive an all-in-one yacht on wheels? That seems to be the question Volkner is asking with its latest over-the-top RV. Allow us to introduce you to the new Performance S. The German brand’s epic motorhome, which measures 39 feet long, doesn’t just have room for you and your loved ones, it has space for a full-sized Bugatti Chiron or equivalent, too. Hey, four-wheelers are a part of the family, after all. The built-in garage is located at the base of the...
CARS
yankodesign.com

The Lamborghini Navetta Volante concept is what you get when the Italians decide to make their version of the Tesla Model S

With its edgy Urus-meets-Model-S design, the Navetta Volante concept is the perfect blend between Lamborghini’s raging-bull sports cars and a street-friendly high-end sedan. The concept comes from the mind of Jamil Ahmed, an automotive designer who’s love-affair with the Lamborghini brand started when he saw a Diablo for the first time back when he was younger. The Navetta Volante, which translates to Flying Shuttle, comes with a 2+2 design (hence the term Shuttle) and feels like a cross between the Urus, and what Jamil cites as his true inspiration for the car, a lesser-known Lamborghini concept from 2008 – the Estoque.
CARS
Robb Report

First Drive: GTO Engineering Recreates One of the Most Beautiful and Coveted Ferraris Ever Made

If you grew up in the 1980s, then an iconic scene from classic teen movie Ferris Bueller’s Day Off is probably etched in your memory; the one where a red Ferrari gets airborne while the title theme to Star Wars provides the soundtrack. This cinematic moment stars a Ferrari 250 California Spyder on a full-throttle joyride around Chicago. The “Prancing Horse” used during filming, however, was actually a fiberglass replica based on a humble MGB. The faux California Spyder I’m testing, though, is rather different. The latest Revival project from GTO Engineering, following its replica 250 GT SWB we drove earlier...
CARS
Carscoops

The Lamborghini Murcielago LP640 Roadster Defined Italian Supercar Excess In The 2000s

A low-mileage Lamborghini Murcielago LP640 Roadster finished in a particularly rare color is currently up for auction on Bring A Trailer. The Murcielago LP640 was arguably the king of mid-engined supercars in the 2000s and this particular example is finished in a color dubbed Rosso Vic. It is being sold with service records, manufacturer’s literature, an accident-free Carfax report, and an Arizona title.
BUYING CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

The Honda N-Van Compo Is the Cutest Little Camper Van

Tiny houses are so hot right now. As are camper vans. So what would happen if someone were to combine these two consumer interests? Well, you might end up with something like White House Camper's Honda N-Van Compo. Just how small is this little camper? At 133.7 inches long, the...
BUYING CARS
speedsport.com

Kehoe To Leave Team Honda HRC

TORRANCE, Calif. — Just over a week after Jett Lawrence wrapped up the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship in the 250 class, American Honda and Erik Kehoe announced he will step down from the position of manager of Team Honda HRC, the manufacturer’s U.S. factory motocross/supercross squad. The Californian, who...
MOTORSPORTS
wfxrtv.com

Hyundai recalls 100K more cars because faulty engines might catch fire

(NEXSTAR) – Hyundai is recalling another 95,515 engines over fears that faulty parts could cause cars to stall or light on fire. The recall affects 2017 Tucson and Sonata hybrids. The company found rod bearings inside the engine may wear out prematurely, which could cause the engine to stall – risking an accident – or even increase the risk of a fire.
CARS

