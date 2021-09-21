CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado’s economic recovery remains strong, but delta variant and supply chain issues are holding it back

By Jesse Paul, Daniel Ducassi
coloradosun.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColorado’s economic recovery from the coronavirus crisis remains strong, though there have been recent speed bumps caused by the spread of the more contagious delta variant, and supply chain and labor shortage issues. “We’re seeing some increasing headwinds,” Elizabeth Ramey, principal economist for Colorado’s nonpartisan Legislative Council, told state lawmakers...

8 days ago

Why Colorado’s hospitals have bent — but not broken — during the latest COVID surge

Nearly 19 months in, these are some of the toughest days for Colorado hospitals during the coronavirus pandemic. Even as the latest surge in coronavirus hospitalizations appears to have plateaued — what state epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy this week called an “unstable equilibrium” — hospitals across Colorado have still been scrambling to add critical-care beds and some have been postponing non-emergent surgeries in order to free up space.
State revenue picture shows Delta variant slowing recovery

The revenue forecast that could guide the governor's budget — due to the General Assembly in less than six weeks — shows the Delta variant is impacting the state's economic recovery from the recession that resulted from the pandemic. The September forecasts from economists with the governor's Office of State...
COVID In Colorado: Testing Sites Work To Meet Increase In Demand

DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment along with state testing groups say there has been a steady increase over the past few weeks as the Delta variant continues to make COVID-19 more contagious. Testing services say the demand for results related to travel quickly transitioned to requirements for schools and student activities.
Anti-maskers are spreading a new tactic to challenge Colorado school boards: recalls

Kathy Gebhardt has been called a Nazi and a child abuser because of her unwavering support for requiring masks in schools. Now she and two of her colleagues on the Boulder Valley School District board are facing a new reprisal by parents outraged over mask mandates — a recall petition seeking their removal, an undertaking that would likely cost the school district more than $650,000.
New report: COVID Delta variant spooks consumers, slows California recovery

California’s moribund job market is headed for an anemic rebound from coronavirus-linked economic woes this year compared with the United States, but the state might charge past the nation in 2022, experts predicted Wednesday. That mix of forbidding and hopeful prognostications was disclosed Wednesday by the UCLA Anderson Forecast, which...
How Colorado will boost child care with latest round of federal COVID aid

This story was originally published by Chalkbeat Colorado. More at chalkbeat.org. The latest round of federal COVID relief money will begin making its way to Colorado’s 4,700 licensed child care providers this fall, with a sizable chunk earmarked to reduce parent tuition costs. The funding for early childhood — nearly...
Your definitive – for now – Q&A for electric vehicles in Colorado

The Consumer Reports survey says it all: While 70% of U.S. drivers said last year they would consider buying an electric vehicle next, only 30% of drivers said they knew much about them. To close that yawning 40% knowledge gap, there’s a lot of work ahead — for automakers, conservation...
Economic growth expected after tourism declines due to Delta variant

Record COVID-19 case counts and additional preventive policy measures have caused an abrupt tourism pullback signaling a short-term decline in Hawaiʻi’s overall economic activity. However, as the Delta wave turns the corner, experts predict a period of weakness before growth resumes late in the year. These findings are included in the latest forecast for the state by the University of Hawaiʻi Economic Research Organization (UHERO).
Colorado schools that require masks have lower coronavirus case rates, state says

Colorado’s school-aged children are experiencing the highest rates of coronavirus infection among any age group in the state right now. But state health officials Thursday presented new data showing that requiring kids to wear masks while in school is associated with lower rates of COVID-19. The data back up guidance from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment recommending that all schools implement universal masking policies for students, staff and visitors, regardless of vaccination status.
The latest draft of Colorado’s congressional map could become the final version. Here’s where the districts would be.

Colorado’s newest U.S. House district would be the state’s most competitive — and the most Hispanic — under the latest congressional map draft released Thursday. The map would avoid putting any of the state’s seven incumbent House members in the same district. It would create three safe Republican districts, three safe Democratic districts, a 7th Congressional District that leans Democratic and a competitive 8th district that would be 38.5% Hispanic. Colorado received an 8th congressional district this year because of its population boom over the past decade.
WHO says air pollution caps should be much tougher in Colorado, U.S.

The World Health Organization says areas like Colorado’s Front Range counties need stringent new air pollution limits, firing a daunting challenge at Colorado leaders already scrambling to catch up to less-onerous restrictions imposed by the EPA. The new WHO guidelines released Wednesday, developed by hundreds of scientists around the world,...
Supply chain issues dog regional economy

Crippling supply chain issues and labor shortages are still a drag on the nation’s economy, and the Pikes Peak region has not been spared. Tariffs and ongoing trade friction with China, along with global COVID-19 shutdowns and other pandemic-related complications, have created problems for local industries: driving prices up for cars, all kinds of chemicals, semiconductor chips, lumber, pesticides, farming equipment and countless other sectors.
Las Vegas employment recovery hampered by delta variant: Fitch Ratings

(The Center Square) – The COVID-19 delta variant is significantly hampering Las Vegas’ employment recovery rate, according to credit rating agency Fitch Ratings. The agency's U.S. Metro Labor Markets Tracker found that Las Vegas ranks last in employment recovery out of the 53 large metropolitan areas that were surveyed. Some of the criteria the tracker used to compare the metros were the share of nonfarm jobs recovered between April 2020 and July 2021, each metro’s official unemployment rates, and their Fitch-adjusted unemployment rate – which includes labor force exits.
This Is the City Hit Hardest by Extreme Poverty in Colorado

There are an estimated 39.5 million Americans living below the poverty line, which, in the lower 48 states, is an annual income threshold of $12,880 for an individual and $26,500 for a family of four (Alaska and Hawaii have a slightly higher threshold). Living in poverty can have serious consequences and impacts nearly every aspect of life -- and those problems can be compounded for those who are facing poverty while also living in very poor neighborhoods.
