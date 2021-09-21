Colorado’s economic recovery remains strong, but delta variant and supply chain issues are holding it back

Colorado’s newest U.S. House district would be the state’s most competitive — and the most Hispanic — under the latest congressional map draft released Thursday. The map would avoid putting any of the state’s seven incumbent House members in the same district. It would create three safe Republican districts, three safe Democratic districts, a 7th Congressional District that leans Democratic and a competitive 8th district that would be 38.5% Hispanic. Colorado received an 8th congressional district this year because of its population boom over the past decade.

COLORADO STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO