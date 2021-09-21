CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(BPRW) A Proclamation on Minority Enterprise Development Week, 2021

(Black PR Wire) Washington, D.C. — For many families, a business is more than a job — it is the fulfillment of a dream: a better life, a family legacy, a place in the community. Minority businesses in particular are the heart.

Conductor caps Minority Enterprise Week with awards

The Conductor celebrated Minority Enterprise Week with Arkansas by awarding local businesses with the Conductor Enterprise Development Week award for Outstanding Business. “These businesses show great leadership and add value to our community,” Jimmy Warren, Conductor community engagement officer, said. The minority-owned businesses that were awarded include:. Spud Love. SilverLake...
(BPRW) A Proclamation on Minority Enterprise Development Week, 2021 | Press releases

(BPRW) A Proclamation on Minority Enterprise Development Week, 2021. (Black PR Wire) Washington, D.C. — For many families, a business is more than a job — it is the fulfillment of a dream: a better life, a family legacy, a place in the community. Minority businesses in particular are the heart and soul of so many communities across our Nation. From Wall Street to Main Street, over 9.2 million minority business enterprises (MBEs) support jobs and generate more than $1.8 trillion for our economy every year. During Minority Enterprise Development Week, our Nation recognizes the importance of minority-owned businesses and the impact they have on every community.
Carrboro Celebrates Minority Enterprise Development Week

“Minority Enterprise Development Week” is recognized Sept. 19-25 in the Town of Carrboro, as proclaimed by Mayor Lydia Lavelle. “I encourage all residents to honor the achievements of minority business owners and to commit ourselves to creating a truly equitable economic system so all people can share equally in the promise of our community and our nation,” Mayor Lavelle said.
City of Greenville, Greenville Utilities kick off 2021 Minority Enterprise Development Week

GREENVILLE, N.C. – The City of Greenville and Greenville Utilities Commission are gearing up for the annual Minority Enterprise Development (MED) Week to take place September 20-September 26. With the theme, “Putting Our Dollars to Work,” events and activities will be held throughout the week to recognize the outstanding contributions of minority- and women-owned businesses (MWBE) to the economic vitality of the city.
20 KC-135s Were Rapidly Launched Out Of Fairchild AFB This Morning (Updated)

A massive flock of KC-135 tankers left Fairchild AFB in quick succession this morning and are now flying across the country. Aircraft trackers got a special surprise on Wednesday, September 29th, when a massive string of KC-135 tankers launched in quick succession out of Fairchild Air Force Base in northeastern Washington State. Soon it became apparent that no less than 17, and possibly more [the number was 20, see the update at the bottom of the post], of the ancient aerial refuelers were on some sort of mission, flying in a tightly-packed line across the northern United States.
Study: Enhanced Unemployment Benefits Enhanced Unemployment

Incentives matter. All of the political grandstanding, media spin and wishful thinking won’t change this basic economic principle. Both Janet Yellen and Joe Biden insisted “enhanced” unemployment benefits weren’t incentivizing people not to work. But as we recently reported, analysis of continuing unemployment claims after a number of red states cut enhanced benefits undermined this narrative. Now a study by Mercatus Center economists Michael Farren and Christopher M. Kaiser further destroys the ludicrous notion that paying people not to work won’t result in fewer people working.
White House announces new vaccine mandates

In a new COVID strategy announced on Sept. 9, President Joe Biden enacted sweeping vaccine mandates that would affect workers at private companies or corporations as well as many federal workers. While it doesn’t make vaccines required across the board, it may affect students who fit the requirements mentioned below.
Proclamation recognizes Stevens Alumni Association Week

At the city council meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 22, a proclamation was presented by Mayor Charlene Lovett to the Stevens Alumni Association. The proclamation pronounced that the week of Sunday, Sept. 26, to Saturday, Oct. 2, will be known as Stevens High School Alumni Association Week. First vice president Richard...
NYC Public Advocate Jumaane Williams Considering Run For Governor

New York City Public Advocate announced an exploratory committee for governor Tuesday, in a sign the race is heating up. Williams said he intends to make a concrete decision in the next month and if he runs, pledged to push an ambitious progressive agenda as he attempted to separate himself from current Governor Kathy Hochul, who took over for Andrew Cuomo after he resigned.
$600 Stimulus Check: Here’s When To Receive Your Payment

After millions of payments were sent out on September 17, some Californians are still waiting for their $600 stimulus payout. The extra money is available to almost two-thirds of the state’s citizens. According to the Franchise Tax Board, the state has already given more than $1.8 billion to qualified taxpayers through its Golden State Stimulus in the last few weeks. Last week, on September 17, the final batch of payments to approximately 2 million Californians was sent, according to Sacramento Bee.
HFPA Names Five Outside Journalists to Join Its Credentials Committee and Find New Members

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has announced the latest step in its ongoing reform efforts, tapping five outside journalists to join its credentials committee, who will be tasked with helping to screen and select new members. The HFPA notes that a third of its board is now made up of members of color, and is two-thirds female. Joining the nine-member credentials committee are Tre’Vell Anderson, Terry Anzur, Bel Hernandez, Toni Moston and Dr. Allissa Richardson. Also on the Committee are current HFPA members Barbaros Tapan, Alessandra Venezia, Michele Manelis and HFPA president Helen Hoehne. The committee is expected to announce the...
U.S. Has Spike in Obamacare Coverage During Special Enrollment Period

Georgia and the U.S. in general has experienced a huge spike in the number of enrollments of Obamacare coverage during a special enrollment period this year. The Biden Administration opened a special signup period for the Affordable Care Act when he took office arguing the COVID-19 pandemic made it necessary. During the period, which ran from February 15 through August 15, more than 147,000 Georgia residents signed up for an Obamacare health plan. During the same period last year, just 41,000 residents and the year before that just 25,000 residents signed up.
(BPRW) American Landmark Partners with Millionaire Mastermind Academy to Launch Real Estate Accelerator Program for Minority Women | Press releases

(BPRW) American Landmark Partners with Millionaire Mastermind Academy to Launch Real Estate Accelerator Program for Minority Women. (Black PR Wire) The Millionaire Mastermind Academy, a nonprofit organization that aims to end poverty through entrepreneurship for minority women worldwide, and American Landmark Apartments, one of the country’s fastest-growing multifamily owner-operators in the country, are teaming up to help minority women entrepreneurs develop career skills in real estate and property management while further diversifying the industry.
(BPRW) M. Gill & Associates & MBDA to Host “Buy MBE Day” at Lauderhill Mall | Press releases

(BPRW) M. Gill & Associates & MBDA to Host “Buy MBE Day” at Lauderhill Mall. (Black PR Wire) The U.S. Department of Commerce, Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA) Business Center, & Export Center, operated in Florida by M. Gill & Associates, Inc., will host “Buy MBE Day” in Lauderhill, Florida on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at the Lauderhill Mall from 1:00 – 4:00 PM.
