If you heard the bells chime 21 times in a row on Tuesday, September 2 at 2 p.m., you’re not the only one; dozens of students gathered on Parrish Beach to mark the International Day of Peace through an event organized by the Peace and Conflict Studies Program and the Lang Center. The International Day of Peace, which takes place on the Vernal Equinox each year and was established in 1981, is a global date for people worldwide to commit to peace.

SWARTHMORE, PA ・ 7 DAYS AGO