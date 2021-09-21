Wendy Williams’ Brother Speaks Out On Her Hospitalization

Wendy Williams may be struggling with more than COVID-19 On Sept. 16, multiple outlets reported Wendy Williams was taken to New York City's Beth Israel Hospital for a mental health evaluation earlier this week. According to TMZ and Page Six, the daytime TV star's hospital visit took place on Sept. 14, the day before it was announced that her show's new season would not premiere until Oct. 4 — rather than its scheduled air date of Sept. 20 — for reasons related to her recent breakthrough case of COVID-19. Sources tell TMZ Wendy's health has been improving since her psychiatric evaluation, which was not a surprise to those close to her given her past mental health struggles. The website also reports her bout with COVID-19 remains asymptomatic. A rep for the NYPD, meanwhile, has confirmed to Page Six that an ambulance was requested at Wendy's address on the morning of Sept. 14 for a 57-year-old woman in need of a psychiatric evaluation. Reps for the star did not immediately respond to either outlet's request for comment.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO