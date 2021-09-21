CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Wendy Williams’ Brother Speaks Out On Her Hospitalization

By Chronicle Reporter
blackchronicle.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new season of The Wendy Williams Show has been set to premiere on Sept. 13 but was delayed due to the host’s health issues. The 57-year-old contracted a breakthrough COVID infection and was at the same time hospitalized for a psychological evaluation. Her brother is now updating fans about Williams’ condition.

blackchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Related
talesbuzz.com

Wendy Williams Was Reportedly ‘Drinking Every Day’ And ‘In Need Of Serious Help’ Before Hospitalization

Insiders are revealing new alleged information about high-profile daytime TV host Wendy Williams, and it’s very concerning, to say the least. As you’ll recall, the 57-year-old host was rushed to the hospital last week for what had been referred to as “psychiatric services.” Now, we’re learning more about what has reportedly been going on behind the scenes at home, and on the set of her eponymous talk show.
CELEBRITIES
kiro7.com

Photos: Wendy Williams through the years

Photos: Wendy Williams through the years Wendy Williams attends the ceremony honoring her with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame held on October 17, 2019, in Hollywood, California. Keep clicking to see more photos from her career. (Michael Tran/FilmMagic)
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Wendy Williams’ ex slammed for ‘health’ comment after her psych check

Wendy Williams’ ex-husband is being slammed for seemingly shading the daytime talk show host after she was hospitalized for a mental health check. Kevin Hunter shared a selfie on Instagram Tuesday wearing Louis Vuitton sunglasses — a luxury that fans pointed out are a result of Williams’ hard-earned cash — and boasted about his “blessings” and “health.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wendy Williams
wonderwall.com

Wendy Williams reportedly hospitalized for mental health check, more news

Wendy Williams may be struggling with more than COVID-19 On Sept. 16, multiple outlets reported Wendy Williams was taken to New York City's Beth Israel Hospital for a mental health evaluation earlier this week. According to TMZ and Page Six, the daytime TV star's hospital visit took place on Sept. 14, the day before it was announced that her show's new season would not premiere until Oct. 4 — rather than its scheduled air date of Sept. 20 — for reasons related to her recent breakthrough case of COVID-19. Sources tell TMZ Wendy's health has been improving since her psychiatric evaluation, which was not a surprise to those close to her given her past mental health struggles. The website also reports her bout with COVID-19 remains asymptomatic. A rep for the NYPD, meanwhile, has confirmed to Page Six that an ambulance was requested at Wendy's address on the morning of Sept. 14 for a 57-year-old woman in need of a psychiatric evaluation. Reps for the star did not immediately respond to either outlet's request for comment.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
dreddsinfo.com

Wendy Williams Rushed To Psychiatric Hospital Over Mental Health Issues From COVID

Wendy Williams Hospitalized Over Mental Health Issues Associated With COVID-19 Wendy Williams has been struggling with the effects of a breakthrough case of COVID. And this morning the talk show host was rushed to the hospital for treatment. Everything was still fine last month, with the talk show host unveiling her new White boyfriend.. a lot has changed since.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospitalization#Covid#Nyc
hotnewhiphop.com

Wendy Williams Voluntarily Admitted To Hospital For Psych Evaluation: Report

Her snarky remarks have been noticeably absent from television in recent days, and now, there is quite a bit of news coming from Wendy Williams's camp this week. Just yesterday (September 16), we reported that the controversial talk show host was reportedly diagnosed with COVID-19. Previously, Wendy was giving social media updates about her jet-setting life and alleged romance with a new beau.
MENTAL HEALTH
Popculture

Wendy Williams Spotted Publicly in Wheelchair Amid Hospitalization Recovery

Although photos of Wendy Williams looking frail and using a wheelchair surfaced during the week, sources close to Williams said she is "on the mend" and doing better. The launch of The Wendy Williams Show Season 13 has been rocky, as Williams' team first announced she could not do promotional interviews, then the premiere was delayed until October after Williams tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19. The 57-year-old star was also hospitalized for a psychiatric evaluation on Sept. 14.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Ok Magazine

Wendy Williams' Health Is 'Improving' As She Prepares To Make A Return To Her Talk Show

Wendy Williams is recovering and getting ready to make her return to the purple chair after she was diagnosed with a breakthrough case of COVID-19. A source told Entertainment Tonight, “Wendy is home and improving every day.” The 57-year-old is reportedly back on the path to make her grand comeback to The Wendy Williams Show next month to kick off the new season.
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

Wendy Williams Hospitalized For Psychiatric Evaluation, Staff Reportedly Concerned About Show's Return

After Wendy Williams was hospitalized this week, the staff at The Wendy Williams Show are said to be worried about the future. An ambulance was pictured outside the TV personality's Manhattan apartment building earlier this week. "There was a call for a 57-year-old non-violent female who needed psychiatric services at that address on Wednesday morning," a spokesperson told The Sun. "They were transported to the hospital."
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy