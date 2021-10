Payton Decker had four kills, 11 points and nine receptions during Malvern’s 26-24, 25-19, 25-22 loss to Heartland Christian. Olivia Brothers had five kills, 10 points, three aces, nine digs and 11 assists; Kenna Ball had six kills, 11 digs and 16 receptions; Maddie Powers had five kills, 13 digs and seven receptions; Audrey Sikorsky had six kills, eight digs and 13 receptions; and Abby Moody had six assists.