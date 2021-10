Kylene Kramer placed 9th and medaled at the Ingram Cross Country Meet Saturday, Sept. 18. Kramer ran the course in 14:16. Kylene Kramer finished ninth and picked up a medal to lead the Blanco cross country team Saturday at Ingram. Kramer finished ninth with a time of 14:16 for the Lady Panthers. Also for Blanco, Evelyn Trammell finished 12th in 14:34, Laci Creswell took 17th place in 15:11, and Sidney Johnson finished in 15:27 and took 22nd place. Addy Olinick finished 25th in 15:46, Riley Edmondson had a time of 16:24 and finished 35th, Andrea Alegria finished 40th in 16:50, and Valen Edwards had a time o ...

SPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO