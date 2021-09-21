CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Q&A: Bills D dominates, Josh Allen concerns

By Matt Warren
Buffalo Rumblings
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week, we discuss the Buffalo Bills’ dominant defensive performance against the Miami Dolphins, the run game, and Josh Allen’s inconsistencies over the first two games. To have your Bills questions answered on the next podcast, you can call 24/7 and leave your questions at 716-508-0405, email us at BuffaloRumblings@SBnation.com,...

www.buffalorumblings.com

Comments / 0

Related
Syracuse.com

Bills’ Emmanuel Sanders not ‘losing sleep’ over missed deep ball from Josh Allen

Orchard Park, N.Y. — Everything about this particular Emmanuel Sanders route was textbook. With three Buffalo Bills receivers bunched to the right of the formation, Sanders patiently waited for Cole Beasley to explode off the line so he could take an angle behind him. He lulled the defensive backs to sleep as he looked to be running a short out route before burning it upfield on the go pattern.
NFL
thebuffalofanatics.com

Bills Mafia Poll: Where does Josh Allen Rank Following Week 2?

September 19th went just about as perfect as perfect can be for the Buffalo Bills. They won 35-0 and had players and positional groups balling throughout the entire game. Special teams were way better, and I mean way better. Singletary and Moss were awesome. Good thing they had the ladder playing this time. The O-Line held up pretty well amidst a much worse pass-rush when compared to Pittsburgh’s. Defensively, the Bills had a fantastic game. Milano, Epenesa (with nine pressures), Taron Johnson, and Greg Rousseau were especially impressive. I asked that this team smack Miami in the face, and they did. Everyone from coaching to depth played extremely well and came out with way more urgency. Everyone except for the Bills’ 250 Million dollar Quarterback. In today’s article, I asked Bills Mafia where they view Josh Allen in the ranks of other Quarterbacks around the league. The results are interesting.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Fina
chatsports.com

Jim Kelly: Bills' Josh Allen can thrive, but balance on offense can help

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Emmanuel Sanders admitted a hard truth while talking to fellow Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs after the team’s 23-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1. “Man, these next seven days are gonna suck,” Sanders told his teammate. Sanders said the Bills were left...
NFL
WKBW-TV

Josh Allen looking to continue dominance over Miami Dolphins on Sunday

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has had quite the success against the Miami Dolphins heading into Sunday's game at Hard Rock Stadium. Despite losing his first game against the Dolphins in 2018, Allen has won his last five straight over the Dolphins. Allen was particularly...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Q A#The Buffalo Bills#Rumblingsqanda#The Bruce Exclusive#The Buff Hub#Jamie D Big Newt#The Overreaction Podcast#Bills Mafia Time#Iheartradio#Google Home
WGRZ TV

Carucci Take2: Josh Allen, Bills take valuable lessons into Miami game

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Josh Allen nailed it. “I think you learn more in losses than you do in wins,” he said Wednesday, referring to the Buffalo Bills’ 23-16 season-opening loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers. There were plenty of lessons from that game. Here’s some of what Allen and his...
NFL
National football post

Josh Allen tosses two TDs and Bills blank Dolphins

Josh Allen passed for 179 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Buffalo Bills to a 35-0 shutout of the host Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon. The Dolphins (1-1) lost quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in the first quarter due to a rib injury. He was hit while trying to pass as defensive end AJ Epenesa beat Dolphins right tackle Jesse Davis on the play.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Josh Allen continues to look nothing like last year’s MVP candidate for Bills

Josh Allen was legitimately one of the best players in the NFL last season but the first six quarters of 2021 have been just plain bad for the Bills QB. Buffalo Bills quarterback entered the 2021 NFL season as one of the favorites to win MVP after finishing second in voting last year. He made an unprecedented leap from 2019 to 2020 and seemingly established himself as a superstar. So big things were expected for an encore — only he’s not delivering on them.
NFL
chatsports.com

Buffalo Bills: Grading Josh Allen’s performance from Week 2

This is the second entry into the 2021 Josh Allen Game Grades series. Each week, Josh Allen’s numbers, decision-making, and overall performance will be reviewed and given a letter grade. In Week 2, the Buffalo Bills humiliated the Miami Dolphins 35-0. The main story for the Bills coming out of...
NFL
Yardbarker

Will Bills' Josh Allen Find 2020 Comfort Zone?

The Buffalo Bills can look at the shortcomings on their offensive line, the punt that was blocked for a touchdown, the malfunctions in the red zone and even the inability of a defense that was otherwise excellent to get any takeaways in last Sunday's 23-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
NFL
FOX Sports

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills bounce back with big win against Miami Dolphins

It wasn't entirely pretty, but Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills bounced back in a big way to avoid the dreaded 0-2 hole to start the season. Allen & Co. pitched a 35-0 shutout at Miami, the biggest win the franchise has enjoyed against the Dolphins to date. In doing...
NFL
the buffalo bills

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs grace the cover of Sports Illustrated for Kids | Bills Today

Looking to learn more about the friendship between Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs? Fans can get a glimspe into the players' friendship in the latest issue of Sports Illustrated for Kids. The Buffalo Bills All-Pro players discuss the value of teamwork and friendship in this profile piece. Check out some of the best images from the cover photo shoot below.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy