Like a slow-mo roundhouse kick to the noggin, The Matrix totally rocked the cinematic landscape when it released back in 1999. Blending hyper-stylish Hong Kong martial arts cinema with the heady, philosophical cyberpunk literature of Philip K. Dick and William Gibson et al, the Wachowskis’ sci-fi action epic was, in essence, a ‘Thinking Person’s Star Wars’. Fast-forward 21 years and not only do we have an animated series, three video games, a bunch of books and comics, as well as two sequels (more on these later), we also have an upcoming fourth installment from the original writer-director, Lana Wachowski, – titled The Matrix Resurrections – that is all set to launch on December 22 in theaters and on HBO Max.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO