Sen. Mike McGuire Introduces Legislation Meant to Derail Proposed Humboldt Bay Coal Train Route
Press release from the office of Sen. Mike McGuire:. Senator Mike McGuire introduced legislation today to stop one of the largest environmental threats the North Coast has seen in decades — a proposal from a secret, clandestine operation, hiding behind an anonymous LLC out of Wyoming, that wants to ship millions of tons of coal through the Northern California counties of Marin, Sonoma, Mendocino, Trinity, and Humboldt.lostcoastoutpost.com
