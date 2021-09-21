CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neal Brown addresses QB rotation, plans for the rest of the season

By Chris Anderson
247Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Saturday afternoon, for the first time against a legitimate threat on the field (sorry, LIU), West Virginia tested out a bit of a quarterback rotation between starter Jarret Doege and backup Garrett Greene. It wasn't 50-50 or anywhere close, with Greene only receiving a handful of snaps. However, those snaps came in the first quarter and on the final drive to try to ice the game, an obvious sign that this is something the Mountaineers were serious about testing. According to Head Coach Neal Brown, though, the logistics of this rotation are not as easy as it may seem.

247sports.com

