Neal Brown addresses QB rotation, plans for the rest of the season

For the third straight week, West Virginia went with a rotation at the quarterback position, bringing in backup Garrett Greene for certain plays, packages, and drives to replace starter Jarret Doege. In the first contest, the Mountaineers were all set for a blowout victory against overmatched Long Island University, so it was unclear how representative that rotation would be of the offense moving forward. Against Virginia Tech, Greene played only six snaps, but was in on the final drive of the game trying to milk out the clock. On Saturday night, his role more than doubled, playing thirteen snaps on the road against the No. 4 Sooners. Is that the new standard? The next step to more snaps for Greene? Not even Neal Brown knows for sure, or at least he's not making it public.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO