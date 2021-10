A man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of London teacher Sabina Nessa.The 38-year-old was arrested in East Sussex in the early hours of Sunday.Nessa’s family have been informed of this “significant development”, the Metropolitan Police said.It is the third arrest police have made in connection with the 28-year-old’s murder. The two other men arrested in recent days were both released pending further investigation.Nessa, who taught at a primary school in southeast London, was attacked on the evening of 17 September after leaving her home in Kidbrooke to meet a friend at a nearby bar.Police said her walk...

