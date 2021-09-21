CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

COVID: Retired couple receives world's first 'variant proof' booster jab

By Maya Lou
ohmymag.co.uk
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe best way to protect yourself from a life-threatening form of COVID is by getting vaccinated. In the UK vaccines are readily available for everyone over the age of 12 and booster jabs are also up for grabs for the over-50s and all those with health conditions. Although a large...

www.ohmymag.co.uk

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Grandmother, 91, who became the first person in the world to get an approved Covid vaccine gets her booster dose and urges un-jabbed public to 'go for it'

A British grandmother who became the first person in the world to get a Covid vaccine outside of a clinical trial today received a booster jab, as the UK continues rolling out top-up doses. Margaret Keenan, 91, who likes to be called Maggie, returned to University Hospital Coventry in Warwickshire...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

COVID: Man receives four doses of vaccine for 'best possible protection'

In most countries across the world, people are being recommended to get only two doses of the vaccine for maximum protection against COVID. In the UK, those above the age of 50 are now eligible to get their booster shot, but in Australia the advised number of doses per person, regardless of age, still stands at two. They’ve also warned against mixing and matching different brands of vaccines.
WORLD
gponline.com

GP workload warning as NHS delivers first COVID-19 booster jabs

The start of the COVID-19 booster campaign comes just 48 hours after the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) published final advice recommending a booster dose for over-50s, people in at-risk groups and health and care staff. GP-led vaccination sites have been told to prioritise booster jabs for patients...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

First Covid booster jabs given to NHS staff

The first Covid booster vaccines have been given to NHS staff in England and Wales as part of plans to extend protection for millions this winter. Jabs will be offered to the over 50s, health and care workers and younger adults with certain health conditions. Those eligible should receive a...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Helen Clark
Medscape News

Will Children Need COVID-19 Booster Jabs?

Oxford's Com-COV 'mix-and-match' vaccination study is being expanded from adults to 12 to 16-year-olds. This age group has only just been approved for vaccination by the UK's chief medical officers, while fully vaccinated adults are already starting to receive booster jabs. The Com-COV 3 trial comparing COVID-19 vaccine schedule combinations...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KTLA

Biden receives booster shot of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine

Seventy-eight-year-old Joe Biden and 79-year-old Mitch McConnell got their booster shots Monday, the Democratic president and the Republican Senate leader urging Americans across the political spectrum to get vaccinated or plus up with boosters when eligible for the extra dose of protection. The shots, administered just hours apart on either end of Pennsylvania Avenue, came […]
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Booster#Jab#Science And Technology#British#Our World Data#M D Co Founder
Medscape News

COVID Booster Jab Rollout Begins

The NHS began a programme of booster COVID-19 vaccinations today after the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) approved the move on Tuesday. Frontline health and care workers in England and Wales were first in line for the top-up jabs being offered at hospital hubs. Work was underway to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
BBC

Covid vaccine booster jabs offered across Devon

Coronavirus booster jabs are being offered at vaccination sites across Devon. The first people to be offered a third dose of the vaccine in Devon were at Home Park vaccination centre at Plymouth Argyle's ground. The NHS in Devon said most people eligible for a booster would receive an invitation...
WORLD
Shropshire Star

Covid booster jabs in county to be given 'via appointment only'

Covid booster jabs will start to be given in Shropshire from this week but will be via appointment only, health bosses say. In line with new guidance set out by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, the vaccination programme will now invite eligible people, who had their second jab at least six months ago, for their booster dose.
HOMELESS
New Scientist

Cheap covid-19 antibody test shows if you have immunity in 5 minutes

A cheap 5-minute test can accurately determine whether you have had covid-19 in the past or determine whether you have protection from a vaccine by detecting antibodies in blood or saliva. When a person is infected with the coronavirus or is vaccinated against it, their immune system produces antibodies to...
CELL PHONES
eturbonews.com

CDC issued an urgent message for any American vaccinated with Pfizer

US President Biden and medical professionals in the United States had different announcements in regards to a third COVID-19 booster shot Today the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States released an exact recommendation for the booster shot today, at least for the Pfizer vaccine. Today, CDC...
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

9 Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Mayo Clinic

A new study just came out confirming what too many suffering Americans already knew: A COVID-19 infection, even a mild one, can at times result in debilitating symptoms that can last longer than a year—potentially a lifetime. It's called Long COVID, or Post-COVID Syndrom (PCS) or post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 (PASC). And it can happen to up to 30% of those who get COVID. "Quite honestly, anybody can develop it," says Dr. Billie Schultz, a Mayo Clinic physical medicine and rehabilitation expert. "So they've looked at who is more likely to have these symptoms that linger, and…honestly, anybody can. It doesn't depend on the severity of the COVID infection. It doesn't necessarily depend on the patient's age. It doesn't necessarily depend on their educational level. It can really be anybody that we see. Common signs and symptoms that linger over time include" the following. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy