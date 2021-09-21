CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
London Fashion Week Gave Us Lots of Menswear You Could Actually Wear IRL

By Murray Clark
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome things don't make sense. They just are. And nowhere (nowhere) is this adage more relevant than in the warm, bony embrace of the fashion industry. It has followed a regimented calendar for as long as anyone can remember, because that's how it was in the Olden Days. It always shows a season ahead to allow buyers and press to preview wares before they go on sale, but that was before global warming when winter turned into summer which turned into winter. It kept full collections largely away from the prying eyes of punters, but that was before social media. It presented visionary, larger-than-life clothes that were more emblems of the wider collection as opposed to normal clothes that normal people wear, but that's before we all (refreshingly) got a bit weird.

HollywoodLife

Grace Jones, 73, Rocks Sexy Bodysuit At Icon Ball During London Fashion Week — Photos

Grace Jones showcased her toned figure in a sexy bodysuit while on stage at Icon Ball during London Fashion Week — see the photos here!. Grace Jones, 73, stole the show in a jaw-dropping bodysuit (which she’s gloriously done before) while on stage at the Icon Ball during London Fashion Week on Friday, Sept. 17. The hitmaker’s black sequined ensemble was one-of-a-kind and the star-studded audience at the Landmark Hotel appeared to love it.
flaunt.com

JORDANLUCA | SS22 Woman LONDON FASHION WEEK

JORDANLUCA SS22 Woman, the collection that launched on September 20 at London Fashion Week, introduces a wearable homage to reinvention, rebirth, and reformation. Picking up on where sexuality and self-destruction overlap explored in SS22 Man, this collection of sculptural flowers titled FLORALS? FOR SPRING? (presented under the pseudonym #izmaylovismylove) sees artist Alexei Izmaylov introduce an alternative Garden of Eden where Adam and two Eves are not weighed down by shame. Izmaylov uses strewn cable ties, knotted climbing rope, meticulously machined components, and mechanical assembly using stainless steel hardware to mesh his signature style with the floral components.
Vogue

The Best Celebrity Sightings At London Fashion Week

London Fashion Week is in full swing! Industry veterans, models and influencers are throwing their support behind a return to physical show formats and parties with a renewed sense of energy – and even better outfits. Here, Vogue takes you behind-the-scenes at the key events on the schedule, including the starriest front rows and the most exclusive post-show bashes.
Footwear News

Blackpink’s Rosé Looks Daring in Sheer Black Babydoll Dress and Knee-High Boots at Saint Laurent’s Show During Paris Fashion Week

Blackpink’s member Roseanne Park had fans looking left and right to her daring outfit today during the Saint Laurent fashion show. As the face of the fall ’21 campaign, Rosé has become a main figure in the fashion industry. For the event, the K-pop star donned an emblematic black baby doll sheer dress, tights and a gold chain choker with pearls. To complete her look, Rosé opted for a pair of leather knee-high boots featuring approximately 4-inch heels. Boots are about to become the staple for fall and this essential style has been already spotted on Dua Lipa, Gwen Stefani and...
Footwear News

Alicia Silverstone Is a Modern-Day Princess in a Sheer Couture Gown & Hidden Heels

Alicia Silverstone is living out the royal dream in high fashion this week. The “Clueless” star tapped designer Christian Siriano for a must-see look, exploring France in a couture design. In the throwback post shared by Siriano today, the look featured a black one-shoulder gown with an asymmetric silhouette and cutouts across the back and torso; sweeping across the ground, the number is formed from a sheer black material under layers of crafted fabric flowers for a textured appeal. Silverstone herself also threw on a coordinating lace bralette and briefs set for coverage under the see-through textile. Also peeking out from under...
Grazia

Rixo's New Collection Just Debuted At London Fashion Week – And You'll Want It All

'We wanted these pieces to make people feel amazing – and happy,' says Henrietta Rix, one half of the design duo behind Rixo. Her co-founder is Orlagh McCloskey, with whom she lived for four years before the pair started Rixo from their student house. Six years later, the brand has been worn by everyone from Margot Robbie to Sandra Bullock – and they're just getting started. Today, Rixo debuted its spring/summer 2022 collection at London Fashion Week, heralding the return of fashion shows after a turbulent year and a half for everyone.
anothermag.com

Portraits from Simone Rocha’s Standout London Fashion Week Show

Lead ImageSimone Rocha Spring/Summer 2022Photography by Paul Phung. Yesterday, Simone Rocha staged her first physical show in a year and a half. The show was held in St Bartholomew-the-Great, a medieval church located in Smithfield within the City of London. Founded as an Augustinian priory in 1123, this church has endured 900 years of British history, outlived 41 monarchs and survived – somewhat remarkably – the Dissolution of the Monasteries, the Great Fire of London, the Blitz and yes, the Covid-19 pandemic. Rocha was introduced to St Bart’s by a member of her family during the latter of these events and, building a collection around the idea of baptism, inspired in part by the birth of her second daughter, the setting felt apt.
The Independent

London Fashion Week is serving up a re-imagined 1970s with a side of Tropicana

And just like that: we’re back in business. London Fashion Week never went away, of course. But the pandemic certainly put paid to the pomp and pageantry that typically characterises the biannual event. Catwalks were live-streamed in empty venues, presentations took place over Zoom, and many of the big fashion houses withdrew altogether. It was, much like everything else at that time, rather bleak. Not anymore.
thezoereport.com

Found: The London Street Style Trends Dominating Fashion Week

Sandwiched between a busy five-day schedule in New York and six full days worth of endless sartorial inspiration displayed by Italian girls in Milan, London Fashion Week flies under the radar compared to its counterparts. And though it might be a more low-key affair, there’s a reason why it remains an integral part of the fashion month circuit — the capital of England birthed noteworthy industry brands such as Burberry, JW Anderson, and Victoria Beckham, after all. And as usual, this season the London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2022 street style is demonstrating what the city’s fashion entails — a perfect blend of elegance, prep, and a hint of edge (think: Alexa Chung).
Vogue Magazine

The Complete London Fashion Week Spring 2022 Schedule

London Fashion Week kicks off today, though more than half of the collections are being shown digitally or via small presentations in light of ongoing COVID precautions. The week’s biggest IRL shows will take place at London Fashion Week’s TikTok Showspace at the Old Selfridges Hotel, while other designers are taking over local landmarks, like the British Library and Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.
