Giants Sign OL Cole Banwart to Practice Squad

There are 15 games on the Week 4 schedule, and then there’s one that might as well stand alone on its own. Tampa Bay travels to New England for a Sunday night matchup that might be the biggest regular-season matchup in recent league history, if not ever. After partnering to create the greatest dynasty the league has ever seen, Tom Brady and Bill Belichick will square off as combatants in Foxboro, and everything about the game – fan reaction, how Brady and Belichick interact afterward, if at all, and the chess match that will happen on the field when the Bucs have the ball – is must-see TV. That game needs no other introduction, but there are some other good matchups. The reeling Steelers travel to Green Bay to take on the rejuvenated Packers, Seattle looks to avoid a 1-3 start against San Francisco, Denver puts its perfect record on the line against Baltimore, and the unbeaten Cardinals and Rams do battle for control of the NFC West. The Jets and Giants also play; thankfully, not against each other. Let’s get to the games.

NFL ・ 6 HOURS AGO