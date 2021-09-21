Giants Sign OL Cole Banwart to Practice Squad
The Giants signed guard Cole Banwart to their practice squad on Monday to fill the vacancy when the team promoted center Matt Skura to the 53-man roster last week. Banwart, 6'4" and 298 pounds, played his college ball at Iowa, where he settled in as an offensive lineman after playing both offensive line and defensive line in high school. He redshirted in 2016 but then went on to play primarily at right guard for the Hawkeyes over the next four years. In his junior year, he fought through injuries but still managed to start two of three games played at right guard.www.yardbarker.com
Comments / 0