SMU Football players trying to light a fire under the Iron Skillet

Listen, I am really proud of that dek, so if you didn’t read the sub-heading, please go do so now. It’s fine, I will wait on you. Okay now that that is out of the way, TCU Football, fresh off of a bye week, looks to run their record to 3-0 in what is the 100th meeting of the Battle for the Iron Skillet. This isn’t your father’s SMU Football program though; the Ponies, at 3-0, present one of the most potent passing attacks that the Horned Frogs will face this season along with a pair of wide receivers that might be second only to Oklahoma when it comes to pure talent and pro potential.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO