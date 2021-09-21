CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

SMU Football players trying to light a fire under the Iron Skillet

By Melissa B. Triebwasser
frogsowar.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Iron Skillet game means more to SMU than TCU these days. Decades of dominating a rivalry will make it, well, less of a rivalry, and that’s what the Horned Frogs have done since Gary Patterson took over the football program in Fort Worth. As has been well documented here and elsewhere, the Mustangs have won just three times in the past 20 meetings, and most of those games haven’t been close: 44-0, 56-0, 33-3, and 42-12 stand out among the dozen plus blowouts over the span.

