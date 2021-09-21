Sonoma-Cutrer Releases New Pinot Noir & Chardonnay Vintages

Dinner Parties, Relaxing After Work, Wine And Cheese Night. Chalone Vineyard Estate Grown Pinot Noir 2019 Review. This is a big, bold, and balanced Pinot. The alcohol is high for this grape, so there is a sharpness on the nose that smells like cherries, cola, and a hint of soil. That sharpness weaves into the body of the wine, aiding the natural acidity in keeping the wine refreshing. The palate is comfortable and chewy (there’s some natural viscosity), keeping you thinking about the next sip. This is a food Pinot for sure. Duck, anyone?

DRINKS ・ 8 DAYS AGO