CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

Sonoma-Cutrer Releases New Pinot Noir & Chardonnay Vintages

By Press Release
wineindustryadvisor.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRenowned Sonoma county winery continues its 40th Anniversary celebration with new Russian River Valley Pinot Noir and The Cutrer Chardonnay. Today, California pioneer Sonoma-Cutrer, located in the heart of the Russian River Valley, announces two new vintages of its award winning wines – the 2019 Russian River Valley Pinot Noir and 2019 The Cutrer Chardonnay. As the winery celebrates its 40th Anniversary this year, these new vintages showcase the winery’s mastery of both Chardonnay and Pinot Noir wines.

wineindustryadvisor.com

Comments / 0

Related
winemag.com

Domaine Della 2019 Graham Family Vineyard Pinot Noir (Russian River Valley)

Brimming in dark cherry and baking spice, this wine also reveals underlying bursts of blood orange, tangerine and grapefruit. Lengthy and expansive on the palate, it offers resolved tannins and a smooth, healthy relationship with oak. Virginie Boone. rating. 96. Price. Designation. Graham Family Vineyard. Variety. Pinot Noir. Winery. Domaine...
DRINKS
drinkhacker.com

Review: 2020 Duck Pond Pinot Noir and Rose

Duck Pond Cellars, owned by Great Oregon Wine Company & Distillery and based in Willamette Valley, recently announced that its 2020 Pinot Noir and Rose were the first recipients of a new wine certification from a third party organization called the Clean Label Project, “which is helping to transform the wine industry by defining what it means to be ‘natural.'”
DRINKS
winemag.com

Wentworth 2019 Wentworth Vineyard Pinot Noir (Mendocino Ridge)

Styled in a high-acid, edgy way, this lean-textured wine exudes vivid rhubarb, raspberry and sour cherry tones braced by moderate tannins. It's a great example of a nervy, contemporary wine that will be worth at least short term aging. Best from 2024. Jim Gordon. rating. 92. Price. Designation. Wentworth Vineyard.
DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
vinepair.com

Acrobat Pinot Noir 2018

House Wine, Summer Sipping, Weekday Dinner Pairings. A pop of cherry and a hint of cola hits your nose right away. It’s comfy and bright. The acidity is wonderful, broadening the wine on the palate with a refreshing mouthfeel. This is a great wine for everyday. It could even be chilled and sipped in the sunshine.
DRINKS
vinepair.com

Chalk Hill Pinot Noir 2018

Dinner With The Parents, Host/Hostess Gifting, Party Wine. The alcohol is high in this Pinot. It smells like cherry cola and fresh earth. The heat from the alcohol hovers over the aromas on the palate. If you like wines with more heft and are craving a Pinot Noir, this is for you.
DRINKS
vinepair.com

Chalone Vineyard Estate Grown Pinot Noir 2019

Dinner Parties, Relaxing After Work, Wine And Cheese Night. Chalone Vineyard Estate Grown Pinot Noir 2019 Review. This is a big, bold, and balanced Pinot. The alcohol is high for this grape, so there is a sharpness on the nose that smells like cherries, cola, and a hint of soil. That sharpness weaves into the body of the wine, aiding the natural acidity in keeping the wine refreshing. The palate is comfortable and chewy (there’s some natural viscosity), keeping you thinking about the next sip. This is a food Pinot for sure. Duck, anyone?
DRINKS
winemag.com

Belle Glos 2019 Dairyman Pinot Noir (Russian River Valley)

With enduring, rich tones of blackberry jam and dark cherry, this dense and rounded wine shows plenty of length and depth. Black pepper, nutmeg and cigar box arise, finishing with tastes of pie crust and dark chocolate. Virginie Boone. rating. 91. Price. Designation. Dairyman. Variety. Pinot Noir. Winery. Belle Glos.
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wine Spirits#Food Drink#Beverages#Russian#Sonoma Cutrer#Californian#French#Srp
wineindustryadvisor.com

Et Fille Wines Launches Special Edition Willamette Valley Pinot Noir in Support of Girls in STEM

Newberg, Ore. winery partners with Girls Inc. PNW, a non-profit organization that encourages youth participation and leadership in science, technology, engineering and math. Newberg, Ore. (Sept. 14, 2021) – — Et Fille Wines and Girls Inc. of the Pacific Northwest today announced the release of the 2020 STEM & root Willamette Valley Pinot Noir, a collaboration aimed at raising awareness and funds for Girls Inc. PNW’s Eureka! Program. The program is committed to inspiring, engaging and empowering eighth – 12th grade youth with the STEM skills needed to thrive in their future careers.
NEWBERG, OR
winemag.com

Tongue Dancer 2019 Pinot Noir (Sonoma Coast)

A blend of grapes from such stellar sites as Terra De Promissio, Putnam and Lofty, this wine is expansive and rich on the palate. Raspberry purée, forest floor and black tea accent the velvety smooth palate. A finishing touch of caramel seals the deal. Virginie Boone. rating. 96. Price. Variety.
DRINKS
winemag.com

Emeritus 2017 La Combette Estate Grown Pinot Noir (Russian River Valley)

This estate wine is a celebration of the Mt. Eden clone. It is dark and brooding in style, with smoky, meaty and spicy characteristics. The richness of the wine is revealed in stages, layering fresh flavors of black cherry and plum against pepper and baking spice accents. Virginie Boone. rating.
DRINKS
winemag.com

Inspiration 2019 Pinot Noir (Green Valley)

Made in a light, crisp and delicate style, exhibited by the color as well as texture, this is a well-made wine with stemmy, whole-cluster personality and verve. Flavors evolve from pomegranate and rhubarb to floral rose and spicy white pepper and clove. Virginie Boone. rating. 90. Price. Variety. Pinot Noir.
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
winemag.com

Ross Knoll Vineyard 2020 Cuvée Chelsea Rosé of Calera Pinot Noir (Green Valley)

From the producer's own vineyard, this impressive wine is perfumed in cherry blossom and tastes of succulent watermelon, lime and strawberry. Lengthy and acid-driven, it's refreshing, complex and bright. Virginie Boone. rating. 93. Price. Designation. Cuvée Chelsea Rosé of Calera. Variety. Pinot Noir. Winery. Ross Knoll Vineyard. Print a Shelf...
DRINKS
greatnorthwestwine.com

Dobbes Family Estate 2018 Grand Assemblage Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley, $30

The remarkably giving 2018 vintage provided Oregon State grad Andy McVay a wide assortment of lots to choose from among the five sites that Dobbes Family Estat works with throughout the Willamette Valley, including their 214-acre SeaBreeze Vineyard in the Eola-Amity Hills. This bottling also marks the 10th anniversary of McVay’s association with founder Joe Dobbes. The nose showcases purple fruit tones of plum, black cherry, dried blueberry, black pepper and clove from the 10 months in a program of 23% new French oak. There’s richness to that ripe purple fruit, making for an easy drink with a nibble of blueberry skin tannins in the finish. Suggested pairings include cedar-planked salmon, smoked ham or soft and mild cheese.
LIFESTYLE
Press Democrat

Zucchini in butter makes this chardonnay sing

Our wine of the week — La Follette, 2018 Sun Chase Vineyard, Sonoma Coast Chardonnay ($50) — is rich and full-bodied, with a roundness in the mouth that will delight lovers of this California style. There’s a suggestion of sweetness in the wine’s aroma, evocative of baked or sauteed apples....
SONOMA, CA
wineindustryadvisor.com

Film & Wine: A Genius Pairing Showcasing Southern Oregon

September 23rd – ASHLAND, OR. – Biannually, the Ashland Independent Film Festival (AIFF) hosts their most delectable and decidedly nerdy event that features local winemakers to an audience of avid art film supporters and wine-lovers. This year, Vinos Veritas: A Sparkling Garden Party, follows this 8-year tradition. Held at the...
ASHLAND, OR
winemag.com

Barefoot NV Chardonnay (California)

Effusively fruity and also a bit buttery, this easy-going wine drenches the palate in apple, peach and vanilla flavors while a mostly soft texture helps give it a sweet-seeming finish. Jim Gordon. rating. 87. Price. Variety. Chardonnay. Winery. Barefoot. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol. 13%. Bottle Size. 750 ml.
CALIFORNIA STATE
winemag.com

Barefoot NV Pinot Noir (California)

Oak spice aromas meet flavors of cherry candy and blackberry jam in this pleasant, soft-textured wine. Low acidity promotes a cushy mouthfeel. Jim Gordon. When you buy something through our link, we may earn a small commission. Wine Enthusiast does not accept money for editorial wine reviews. Read more about our policy.
CALIFORNIA STATE
winemag.com

Dark Horse 2019 Chardonnay (California)

Dramatic oak nuances of toast, butter and vanilla complement generous fruit flavors of ripe pear and crisp green apple in this layered and well-balanced wine. Jim Gordon. When you buy something through our link, we may earn a small commission. Wine Enthusiast does not accept money for editorial wine reviews. Read more about our policy.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy