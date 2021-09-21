Sonoma-Cutrer Releases New Pinot Noir & Chardonnay Vintages
Renowned Sonoma county winery continues its 40th Anniversary celebration with new Russian River Valley Pinot Noir and The Cutrer Chardonnay. Today, California pioneer Sonoma-Cutrer, located in the heart of the Russian River Valley, announces two new vintages of its award winning wines – the 2019 Russian River Valley Pinot Noir and 2019 The Cutrer Chardonnay. As the winery celebrates its 40th Anniversary this year, these new vintages showcase the winery’s mastery of both Chardonnay and Pinot Noir wines.wineindustryadvisor.com
