Celebrities

Ariana Grande Stalker Brought Knife to Singer’s House, Threatened to Kill Her: REPORT

By Mike Nied
Mix 95.7FM
Mix 95.7FM
 8 days ago
Recently filed legal documents provide some insight into a terrifying situation with an alleged armed stalker outside Ariana Grande's Hollywood Hills home. TMZ broke the news earlier this month that a stalker was arrested after allegedly pulling a knife on the singer's security team in the early hours of Friday, Sept. 10. The initial report detailed that 23-year-old Aharon Brown was taken in by the LAPD and faced a felony brandishing charge. At the time, Grande was issued a temporary restraining order by a judge.

flickprime.com

Man With a Knife Arrested Outside Ariana Grande’s Home

Pop famous person Ariana Grande had an unwelcome customer at her Hollywood Hills residence this week. TMZ studies that 23-year-old Aharon Brown confirmed up at Grande’s residency in the midst of the night time, demanding to see the “Thank U Next” singer. When safety requested him to go away, he allegedly pulled out a knife. The Los Angeles Police Department was known as to the scene.
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

Ariana Grande feared 'murder' from alleged stalker

Ariana Grande fears her alleged stalker will "murder" her or her loved ones. A man named Aharon Brown was arrested on 9 September after trespassing at her property, allegedly brandishing a large hunting knife, which he is said to have threatened to use on the '7 Rings' singer's security team when they confronted him.
CELEBRITIES
talentrecap.com

Ariana Grande Files Restraining Order Against Knife-Bearing Trespasser

In a scary series of events, a man was arrested after allegedly trespassing on Ariana Grande‘s Hollywood Hills property. According to law enforcement officials, the incident occurred at approximately 2 a.m. on Friday. 23-year-old Aharon Brown, now faces a felony charge for the disturbance after allegedly pulling a knife on security. Grande filed a temporary restraining order against Brown, which was granted.
CELEBRITIES
Ariana Grande
Celebrities
Mix 95.7FM

Mix 95.7FM

Mix 95.7FM Today’s Variety all day at work, plus the Throwback Lunch every weekday at noon! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

