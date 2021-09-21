Ariana Grande Stalker Brought Knife to Singer’s House, Threatened to Kill Her: REPORT

His defense attempted to sway the jury in their favor during closing arguments by comparing R. Kelly to the likes of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Mike Pence, but the conclusion of the singer's sex trafficking trial did not end as they'd hoped. On Monday (September 27), Kelly began his week by learning that he was found guilty of over a dozen counts relating to sex crimes, bribery, trafficking, and soon, he will learn his fate at sentencing.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO