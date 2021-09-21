Covid, 9/11 grief give resonance to “This Mortal Coil” at Zuckerman Museum

This Mortal Coil, curated by Cynthia Nourse Thompson at Kennesaw State University’s Zuckerman Museum (on view until December 11) is a tender look at the fragility of the physical body through depictions of grief by 17 artists. The title of the exhibition is a quote from Hamlet: “For in that sleep of death what dreams may come/When we have shuffled off this mortal coil/Must give us pause.” Shakespeare skillfully addresses the ambivalence inherent in the idea of human mortality. Perhaps the Shakespearean image that comes most readily to mind is that of Hamlet contemplating a human skull, in deep thought about the meaning of life on earth.