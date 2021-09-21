CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wine Spectator Scholarship Foundation Donates Record $10 Million to Napa Valley College

By Press Release
wineindustryadvisor.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWine Program Facility to Be Named ‘Wine Spectator Wine Education Complex’. The Wine Spectator Scholarship Foundation is donating a record $10 million to Napa Valley College (NVC). The gift will support the construction and expansion of the NVC’s Viticulture, Wine and Technology (VWT) program teaching spaces, which will be named the Wine Spectator Wine Education Complex at Napa Valley College. The announcement was made by Marvin R. Shanken, editor and publisher of Wine Spectator.

