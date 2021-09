The protease inhibitor PF-07321332 (co-administered with ritonavir) is designed for patients exposed to (or showing the first signs of) the COVID-19 virus. Pfizer has announced the commencement of Evaluation of Protease Inhibition for COVID-19 in Post-Exposure Prophylaxis (EPIC-PEP), a Phase II/III study examining the use of a novel antiviral candidate for post-exposure prophylaxis in adult patients. This study will evaluate the ability of protease inhibitor PF-07321332 (to be administered along with a low dose of ritonavir, another protease inhibitor) to prevent illness in adults dwelling in the same household as someone else diagnosed with COVID-19.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 3 DAYS AGO