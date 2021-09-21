CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan HS football rankings for Week 4

Sturgis Journal
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Michigan high school football rankings for Week 4 are out from the Associated Press. There are a handful of local schools ranked once again in this week's poll. Constantine remains ranked second overall in the Division 6 poll. White Pigeon finds themselves ranked sixth overall in the Division 8 poll, where Centreville is an honorable mention squad this week. They will meet up on Friday in White Pigeon. Colon also remains ranked, at No. 8, in 8-man football. The Magi host No. 2 Adrian Lenawee Christian this week. Mendon is also honorable mention this week for 8-man football.

www.sturgisjournal.com

