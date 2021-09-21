CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Inkwell Announces New Appointments

By Press Release
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMcLaren Vale, South Australia – Inkwell Wines announced that co-winemaker Dr. Irina Santiago-Brown has been appointed Head Winemaker for the rapidly growing Inkwell and Dub Style brands as well as Head Viticulturist of the organic Inkwell vineyards. They also announced Oliver Reschke as Curator of Customer Experiences across the Inkwell, DubStyle and Hotel California Road portfolio.

