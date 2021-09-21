Inkwell Announces New Appointments

New position to help growth of company and especially estate-based brands. Renowned family-owned wine company founded in 1917, Riboli Family Wines, has appointed Susan Doyle to a new role in the organization, Vice President of Vineyards and Winemaking. Riboli Family Wines has been on a growth trajectory across all brands, especially their California estate-based portfolio, this division – called Riboli Estates Group – manages luxury wine brands such as San Simeon, Maddalena, and Highlands 41 which are sourced from estate vineyards in Paso Robles, Monterey and Napa Valley. In this new position, Susan Doyle will be responsible for overseeing vineyard and winemaking planning, implementation, and winemaking and vineyard operations for both wineries and all brands produced in California. She will lead the winemaking and viticultural team to develop annual plans for each brand and varietal as well as oversee the harvest and delivery of all estate grown fruit.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO