Metro East Park District Announces $2M In Grant Awards For New Parks, Trails, Quality Of Life Improvements In Madison And St. Clair Counties
MADISON AND ST. CLAIR COUNTIES – The Metro East Park and Recreation District (MERPD) today announced that its Board has awarded $2 million in grant funding under the Park and Trail Grant Program to 16 projects across the Metro-East, each representing a new development or improvement to a public park, regional trail, or recreation facility within Madison or St. Clair County, IL.www.edglentoday.com
