SIUE Successful Communities Collaborative Helps Revitalize Venice, Brooklyn And Madison Townships
EDWARDSVILLE - The problems are longstanding, but the mission is clear. The current situation is bleak, but the commitment to the future is hopeful. The resources are threadbare, but the partnerships are secure. After decades of historical disinvestment and systematic disparities, the Illinois communities of Venice, Brooklyn, and Madison (VBM) are targeted to be the recipients of community and economic development, thanks in part to the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Successful Communities Collaborative (SSCC).www.edglentoday.com
