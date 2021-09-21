Record Number of Students Take WSET Qualifications Over Last Year

Sustainability Initiatives and Commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility Drive Recognition. – Cult Wines, the global leader in fine wine investment and collection management, today announced it has received a Carbon Neutral Plus Certification from Carbon Footprint, which verifies the company has not only neutralized, but significantly offset its carbon footprint by contributing to sustainability projects around the world. The recognition is an important step in the growing company’s mission to reduce its environmental impact and model global corporate citizenship.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO