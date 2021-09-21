Record Number of Students Take WSET Qualifications Over Last Year
Global wine, spirits and sake professionals and enthusiasts embrace WSET qualifications during COVID. September 21st – The Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET), the largest global provider of wine, spirits and sake qualifications, has reported that in the last academic year (2020/21) a total of 108,584 students took a WSET qualification through the organisation’s global network of course providers. This represents a 12% increase on 2019/20 and exceeds the previous record of 108,529 candidates in the organisation’s 50th year (2018/19).wineindustryadvisor.com
