AT&T plans multi-year effort to burnish its brand image

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -AT&T Inc will pursue a “multi-year effort” to improve its reputation with customers, its Chief Executive John Stankey said on Tuesday. Speaking at Goldman Sachs’ Communacopia conference, Stankey said he was not satisfied with the U.S. wireless company’s current brand image and added the company is not currently perceived by customers as “being the best in all cases.”

