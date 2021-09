EXCLUSIVE: Leslie Bibb is set to star opposite Sebastian Maniscalco and Robert De Niro in Lionsgate’s comedy About My Father. The pic, as we first told you, is inspired by Maniscalco’s own life and relationship with his dad, and the stand-up comedian co-wrote the screenplay with Austen Earl, which Laura Terruso is directing. In the film, when Maniscalco tells his old-school Italian immigrant father Salvo (De Niro) that he is going to propose to his all-American girlfriend, Salvo insists on crashing a weekend with her tony parents. Though cultures clash and it seems that the two families have nothing in common, by the end...

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO