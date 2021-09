Pandemic restrictions on travel into England and Scotland are to be eased, officials said Friday, replacing a complicated "traffic light" watchlist with a simpler regime for fully vaccinated arrivals. The "amber" list covering travel from much of the world, including Europe, will be abolished in the UK's two largest nations, reflecting high levels of vaccination against Covid-19 by other countries. The reform comes after strong disquiet among the public and the travel industry over byzantine rules that made summer holidays prohibitively expensive for many families. "Today's changes mean a simpler, more straightforward system," UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said in a statement, announcing the changes for England.

TRAVEL ・ 12 DAYS AGO