Guy Samuel Maiorka

By Dana Garrett
post-register.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGuy Samuel Maiorka passed away Friday September 17, 2021 at the age 74. Guy was born in Galveston, Texas on March 2, 1947 to Salvador Maiorka and Beatrice Sadie Mitchell. Guy was the youngest of four children. Guy completed Catholic school and then went to graduate high school from Dickenson High. He took up the trade of automotive mechanic early in his life and opened his first service station, a Exxon Station, in Dickenson, TX in 1971. Guy moved to Lockhart in 1974 and opened G&E Auto Repair to serve the community. Together with his children he provided automotive repairs, friendship, and a welcoming atmosphere to everyone who entered. They grew the business exponentially. Guy’s companionship, smile and jokes will be missed by many. His legacy will live on as he would have wanted it to.

