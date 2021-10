JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. – Carson-Newman University will host poet and author Kimberly L. Becker for its 12th Annual Henrietta Jenkins Memorial Poetry Reading Friday, Oct. 29 during Homecoming week. The reading will take place at 4 p.m. It is free and open to the public. “Kimberly L. Becker is a...

JEFFERSON CITY, TN ・ 12 DAYS AGO