When it comes to takeout food I love making it at home. This Air Fryer General Tso's Chicken is a fun and flavorful restaurant recipe turned easy!. I have been posting a lot of my favorite air fryer recipes lately and for good reason, we are wanting to make anything and everything in them. Not long ago I shared my oven (cheater) version of Easy General Tso's Chicken and I got so many emails asking for an air fryer version but not a cheater version. Y'all wanted the real deal stuff so I did my best. I always say if you ask, I will try to provide - ha! So today I'm going to show you how you can make Air Fryer General Tso's Chicken! I am really so happy with how this turned out. Bust out those air fryers and make this fun version of General Tso's Chicken..

