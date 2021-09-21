CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

The significance of the numbers on Team Europe's Ryder Cup golf bags

By Golf Channel
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnalytics have become an increasingly important part of the entire Ryder Cup process, but European captain Padraig Harrington is taking his numbers game to a new level – literally. Stitched on the golf bags of all 12 of Harrington’s players this week at Whistling Straits is a number. The digits...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Significant Tiger Woods News

Tiger Woods has been keeping things pretty close to the vest in regards to his recovery and his future in the sport. The 15-time major champion was in a serious car accident in Southern California in late February. He’s since undergone multiple surgeries and months of rehab. This week, the...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

WATCH: Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau EXCHANGE WORDS at The Ryder Cup!

A video has emerged on social media of Brooks Koepka walking over to speak to Bryson DeChambeau on the range ahead of the Ryder Cup this week. While it's difficult to exactly see what was being said, and exactly how long the two exchanged words, but the video posted by Ryder Cup USA ends with Koepka walking back across the range to his original spot and then DeChambeau encouraging the crowd to cheer.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ryder Cup#Team Europe#European#Whistling Straits#Brits
Golf Digest

Ryder Cup 2021: Why players were warned of not breaking this rule at Whistling Straits

Whistling Straits has hosted three PGA Championships in its young life. Still, with all respect to winners Vijay Singh (2004), Martin Kaymer (2010) and Jason Day (2015), the player most associated with the Wisconsin course may be Dustin Johnson and the infamous moment he grounded his club in a bunker he believed was a waste area at the 2010 PGA. It’s a mistake the PGA of America desperately hopes to avoid at this week’s Ryder Cup.
GOLF
Larry Brown Sports

Paige Spiranac weighs in on PGA Tour’s odd new fan policy

Paige Spiranac weighed in on Tuesday on the PGA Tour’s new fan policy against taunting Bryson DeChambeau. The PGA Tour announced that fans will not be allowed to yell “Brooksie!” at DeChambeau. Fans could be ejected for taunting DeChambeau by calling him the nickname of his rival, Brooks Koepka. Spiranac,...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Tennis World Usa

Rafael Nadal showed his NEW AMAZING LOOK!

Rafael Nadal is recognized as one of the strongest tennis players of all time, as well as one of the greatest athletes in the history of sport, as well as, together with Roger Federer and Novak Dokovic, the most successful tennis player of all time (20 Grand Slam titles out of 28 finals played: 1 Australian Open, 13 Roland Garros of which he holds the absolute record, 2 Wimbledon and 4 US Open).
TENNIS
New York Post

Sergio Garcia’s wife ready to fend off ‘embarrassing’ Ryder Cup fans

Golf is famously a quiet game. American fans are known for being loud, especially during the Ryder Cup. Sergio Garcia’s wife has no time for any “embarrassing” American fans heckling the players when the event starts Friday and potentially boozed-up crowds will be headed to Wisconsin’s Whistling Straits throughout the tournament.
GOLF
rydercup.com

DUSTIN JOHNSON & SERGIO GARCIA WIN INAUGURAL NICKLAUS-JACKLIN AWARD PRESENTED BY AON

KOHLER, Wis. (Sept. 26, 2021) – Following the conclusion of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits, where the U.S. Ryder Cup Team won its second consecutive domestic Ryder Cup, 19-9, Dustin Johnson (U.S.) and Sergio Garcia (Europe) were named the inaugural recipients of the Nicklaus-Jacklin Award presented by Aon. The players were recognized as those who best embodied the spirit of the famous 1969 concession, when Jack Nicklaus conceded a 2-foot putt to Tony Jacklin for a halved match that resulted in the first tie in Ryder Cup history.
GOLF
kfgo.com

Golf-Rahm and Garcia to spearhead Europe Ryder Cup defence

KOHLER, Wisconsin (Reuters) – World number one Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia were chosen on Thursday to spearhead Europe’s Ryder Cup defence with captain Padraig Harrington sending out the Spanish duo in the opening foursomes to face Americans Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth. In a clear indication Europe will try...
GOLF
Daily Mail

'I don't know what happens to me at the Ryder Cup. I turn into someone else': Sergio Garcia once REFUSED to room with Europe's captain Padraig Harrington but now he's the team's 'heart and soul'

Seven years ago, the relationship between Sergio Garcia and Padraig Harrington was so fraught the Spaniard went to the Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley and told him there was no way he could have his fellow Irishman as a vice-captain. ‘Sergio said to me, “Paul, I don’t care if he’s...
Golf Digest

Ryder Cup 2021: The scariest part of the Americans’ blowout and 17 other parting thoughts

1: This is truly a new generation of Americans, and they have an edge that their preceding generation distinctly lacked. Guys like Matt Kuchar, Jim Furyk, Steve Stricker, Zach Johnson were all terrific players—but they’re all too damn nice for this competition. Team clashes begs for a combativeness that prior American rosters simply couldn’t muster. But those guys have since been replaced by Justin Thomas and Daniel Berger, who chugged beers at noon on Saturday. (Was it disrespectful? Sure, but that was the point). Replaced by Scottie Scheffler, who couldn’t care less who you are. By Patrick Cantlay, who doesn’t seem to miss a pressure putt. By Collin Morikawa, whose bright smile and even demeanor obscure a desire to bury you. The Europeans held the mental edge for a decade-plus, but no longer. This American side is chalk-full of alpha males with chips on their shoulders. It’s a dangerous, dangerous dynamic.
GOLF
The Independent

Padraig Harrington admits leaving out Justin Rose was ‘incredibly difficult’

European captain Padraig Harrington admitted it was “incredibly difficult” to leave Justin Rose out of his side after naming Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter and Shane Lowry as his Ryder Cup wild cards.Bernd Wiesberger’s tie for 20th in the BMW PGA Championship saw him secure a debut at Whistling Straits at the end of the month, knocking Lowry out of the side.Lowry could have replaced Lee Westwood with a top-eight finish and began the day in a tie for seventh, but slipped down the leaderboard with a final round of 71.Westwood therefore qualified for a record-equalling 11th appearance in the biennial...
GOLF
Sports Illustrated

Bryson DeChambeau's Long Drive Competition Debut, Previewed

When Bryson DeChambeau stepped to the tee at the par-5, 605-yard 5th hole at Whistling Straits during the Ryder Cup's afternoon session on Friday and belted a prodigious 417-yard drive, it sent several messages:. The U.S. was more than ready to play in 2021 after losing seven of the previous...
GOLF
hot96.com

Golf – Stenson named fifth and final vice captain for Europe’s Ryder Cup team

(Reuters) – Sweden’s Henrik Stenson will be the fifth and final vice captain for Team Europe at next week’s Ryder Cup, captain Padraig Harrington said on Wednesday. The 2016 Open champion has played in the Ryder Cup, a biennial team competition between the United States and Europe, five times and won on three occasions. He will feature as part of the backroom team for the first time.
GOLF
Janesville Gazette

Europe's Ryder Cup team gets motivational history lesson

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) — European captain Padraig Harrington made it clear on the first night together at the Ryder Cup that his players have a place in history, one by one. For this team, it starts with Lee Westwood at No. 118 and goes down to Bernd Wiesberger at No. 164. The idea was for them to recognize the elite company they are in.
SHEBOYGAN, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy