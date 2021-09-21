Hayden Pedigo Moves On With ‘Letting Go,’ But His Heart Is Still in Amarillo

Technically, Hayden Pedigo isn’t in Amarillo. This is an important distinction, it turns out, one that somebody out there is closely monitoring. A few days before our interview, Pedigo says, Rolling Stone wrote up a track from his new album, Letting Go, while referring to him as an “Amarillo guitarist.” When Pedigo checked back thirty minutes later, it had been amended to “West Texas guitarist.” I tell him something similar happened to me after I reviewed the 2021 documentary, Kid Candidate, which chronicles how Pedigo turned an absurdist viral video into a quixotic run for Amarillo City Council. Barely a half hour after the article was posted, a correction appeared in my inbox: Actually, Hayden Pedigo doesn’t live in Amarillo anymore. Someone in Amarillo must really miss him, I say.