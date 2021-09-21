CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth could set new U.S. team standard this week

By Golf Channel
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo two U.S. players have partnered more often in a Ryder Cup than Jordan Spieth and Patrick Reed, seven times, going 4-2-1 together. That mark could fall this week. Three years ago in Paris, France, U.S. captain Jim Furyk split up the productive Reed-Spieth pairing, much to the consternation of the Reed camp.

