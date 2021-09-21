CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Expert Gardening Tips for Texas’s Changing Climate

By Alainna Wurfel
Texas Monthly
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article“I think reconnecting, recharging with nature has been one of those things that have really helped us get through a lot of the stress and anxiety and challenges of the last year and a half,” says landscape architect Jim Burnett. Like many, he’s taken advantage of spending a little extra time at home to focus on growing fruits and vegetables: jalapeños, herbs, four kinds of tomatoes, and watermelon. The last of those, he admits, died on the vine, but for him gardening is more about the process than the end result: “Just looking at edible landscapes has been kind of fun . . . and I don’t have a really big garden.” But, of course, “really big” is subjective, and no backyard patch of salad ingredients could measure up to the Texpat’s other gardens. His eponymous firm, OJB (née Office of James Burnett), designed Dallas’s Klyde Warren Park, reimagined Houston’s Levy Park, and installed the serene surroundings at Rice University, all of which are featured prominently in OJB’s new book, Envisioning Landscapes, out this month from the Monacelli Press. For many of the projects, the book notes how the firm considers climate change in its designs—from choosing native plants to emphasizing shade.

www.texasmonthly.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

North Korea says hypersonic missile made 1st test flight

SEOUL, South Korea -- North Korea said Wednesday that it successfully tested a new hypersonic missile it implied was being developed as nuclear capable, as it continues to expand its military capabilities and pressure Washington and Seoul over long-stalled negotiations over its nuclear weapons. The missile test early Tuesday was...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
City
New Boston, TX
State
Mississippi State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
State
Louisiana State
NBC News

Senate reaches deal to avoid government shutdown, Schumer announces

WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Wednesday that senators have reached a deal on a stopgap government funding measure to prevent a shutdown. "We are ready to move forward," Schumer, D-N.Y., said on the Senate floor. "We have an agreement on ... the continuing resolution to prevent a government shutdown, and we should be voting on that tomorrow morning."
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

YouTube tackles misinformation — will take down videos linking vaccines to cancer, autism

YouTube is tightening its policies on vaccine videos in an effort to fight misinformation and conspiracy theories. The video-sharing platform announced a ban on misinformation around any vaccines approved by the World Health Organization or local health authorities that are currently being administered. YouTube defines as "misinformation" any content that claims approved vaccines "cause chronic health effects, claims that vaccines do not reduce transmission or contraction of disease, or contains misinformation on the substances contained in vaccines," according to a blog post Wednesday.
TV & VIDEOS
CNN

Mandates are boosting vaccination rates, but not without a tradeoff

(CNN) — Mandates that require employees to be vaccinated against Covid-19 have spurred workers to get vaccinated in recent weeks -- yet some holdouts have been suspended or lost their jobs, and workplaces are scrambling to cover potential shortages. The tradeoff -- a disrupted workplace in the short term in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gardening Tips#Changing Climate#Garden Design#Climate Science#Texpat#Ojb#Office#Rice University#The Monacelli Press#The Lone Star State#Texans#Usda
The Associated Press

North Korea’s Kim seeks better ties with South, but slams US

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea leader Kim Jong Un expressed his willingness to restore stalled communication lines with South Korea in coming days while shrugging off U.S. offers for dialogue as “cunning ways” to conceal its hostility against the North, state media reported Thursday. Kim’s statement is an...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy