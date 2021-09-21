Expert Gardening Tips for Texas’s Changing Climate

“I think reconnecting, recharging with nature has been one of those things that have really helped us get through a lot of the stress and anxiety and challenges of the last year and a half,” says landscape architect Jim Burnett. Like many, he’s taken advantage of spending a little extra time at home to focus on growing fruits and vegetables: jalapeños, herbs, four kinds of tomatoes, and watermelon. The last of those, he admits, died on the vine, but for him gardening is more about the process than the end result: “Just looking at edible landscapes has been kind of fun . . . and I don’t have a really big garden.” But, of course, “really big” is subjective, and no backyard patch of salad ingredients could measure up to the Texpat’s other gardens. His eponymous firm, OJB (née Office of James Burnett), designed Dallas’s Klyde Warren Park, reimagined Houston’s Levy Park, and installed the serene surroundings at Rice University, all of which are featured prominently in OJB’s new book, Envisioning Landscapes, out this month from the Monacelli Press. For many of the projects, the book notes how the firm considers climate change in its designs—from choosing native plants to emphasizing shade.