Spiegelman: Takeaways from games in Texas, Louisiana

We're fully into the high school season. That's apparent from the weather and the intensity of the gams on the field. Over the weekend, Rivals was on hand for big-time prep matchups in East Texas, Dallas and New Orleans, which featured double-digit recruits ranked inside the Rivals250 for the 2022 and 2023 cycles as well as commitments from Mississippi State, Texas A&M, Colorado, Louisiana-Lafayette, North Texas, Texas and Texas Tech.