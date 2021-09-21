CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

Spiegelman: Takeaways from games in Texas, Louisiana

Scarlet Nation
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe're fully into the high school season. That's apparent from the weather and the intensity of the gams on the field. Over the weekend, Rivals was on hand for big-time prep matchups in East Texas, Dallas and New Orleans, which featured double-digit recruits ranked inside the Rivals250 for the 2022 and 2023 cycles as well as commitments from Mississippi State, Texas A&M, Colorado, Louisiana-Lafayette, North Texas, Texas and Texas Tech.

n.rivals.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Congress approves funding bill hours before shutdown deadline, Biden expected to sign

WASHINGTON — The House and Senate on Thursday passed a stopgap government funding measure to prevent a shutdown, approving the measure hours before the midnight deadline. The House voted 254-175 to advance the measure. Just hours earlier, the Senate voted 65-35 — a display of bipartisanship in both chambers. The bill will now go to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature.
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC News

Britney Spears: What to expect from her next conservatorship hearing

Britney Spears' attorney is due in court on Sept. 29 and he said his top priority remains ousting her father, Jamie Spears, from her conservatorship. Jamie Spears has overseen his daughter's finances since the conservatorship was put into place in 2008. He also controlled her personal affairs until 2019, when he stepped down from that role, citing health issues. At that point, professional fiduciary Jodi Montgomery took his place.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denton, TX
Local
Texas Sports
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
Local
Texas Football
State
Indiana State
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
Local
Louisiana Football
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
Local
Louisiana Sports
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Hicks
ABC News

Man opens emergency door, jumps onto wing of plane in Miami

MIAMI -- A passenger on an American Airlines flight that landed at Miami International Airport opened an emergency door and walked onto the wing as the plane reached the terminal, authorities said. Flight 920 from Cali, Colombia, had just landed in Miami Wednesday night when the incident happened. “The customer...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy