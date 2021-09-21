Cambridge Audio EVO 150 streaming integrated amplifier

I am a newbie and want to get into the world of hi quality / hi def music on a budget :-). I have Monitor Audio RS6 Silver floor speakers, a Klipsch Subwoofer, and a Marantz SR-5006 receiver. I also have the RS6 front center channel and back surround speakers, but no current plans to connect them as I am more interested in better music from streaming or physical media rather than connecting to a TV etc. (unless it is recommended to still use the surround speakers? Some of the sites seemed to suggest that strict music may be better with only the fronts and sub? again, newbie here).

ELECTRONICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO