Cambridge Audio EVO 150 streaming integrated amplifier

September 23, 2021, Shenzhen, China — Comica Audio www.comica-audio.com, a leading professional broadcast level audio company, launched today the VDLive10 line of versatile high quality 2.4GHz wireless USB-A/USB-C, Lightning, and 3.5mm Microphones for shooting video and live streaming with smartphones, cameras, computers and other devices. The VDLive10 line includes 2 lightweight models: the VDLive10 USB (for USB-A/USB-C) and VDLive10 MI (for Lightning). Both models also support 3.5mm output for cameras or smartphones. The wireless mics shoot live and recorded video, including music, interviews, YouTube and Instagram videos, and Facebook live, TikTok and Snapchat posts, Zoom and Skype business meetings, online teaching, and training live streams and webinars with high quality stereo audio support.
