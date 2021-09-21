CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Body of murdered teacher went undiscovered for hours after her death

By Video
newschain
newschain
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PQCaI_0c3OuWjN00
Sabina Nessa, 28, whose body was found near the OneSpace community centre at Kidbrooke Park Road in Greenwich on Saturday (Met Police/PA) (PA Media)

The body of a murdered teacher was not found until hours after she was attacked, the Metropolitan Police said.

Detective Superintendent Luke Marks said there was a “short delay” in finding the body of Sabina Nessa, 28, after she was killed on Friday evening at Cator Park in Kidbrooke south-east London, because it was “not on the main walkway”.

Speaking at the force’s New Scotland Yard headquarters, he said: “A member of the public found the body the morning after the attack.

“It wasn’t on the main walkway in the park, so that was the reason for the small delay in Sabina being found.”

He appealed for anyone who saw anything suspicious in the park, and for any motorists with dashcam footage from surrounding roads to contact police.

Anybody in London, regardless of gender, should be able to go out in an evening and not be concerned about being the victim of violent crime

Det Supt Marks said: “We are horrified by the shocking murder of Sabina Nessa, and our thoughts remain with her family and friends.

“Today we are asking you, the public, for your help with this investigation.

“We believe that Sabina was attacked at around 8.30pm last Friday as she walked through Cator Park in Kidbrooke.

“This did not happen in the middle of the night; people would have been in and around the park at the time.”

Det Supt Marks added: “We have extra officers in the area conducting high-visibility patrols, and anybody in London, regardless of gender, should be able to go out in an evening and not be concerned about being the victim of violent crime.”

Officers had arrested a man in his 40s on suspicion of murder but he has been released under further investigation.

A post-mortem examination carried out at Greenwich Mortuary on Monday found the cause of Ms Nessa’s death as inconclusive.

Ms Nessa, from Kidbrooke, has been remembered by Lisa Williams, the head teacher of Rushey Green Primary School in Lewisham where she worked, as “brilliant”, “kind” and “caring”.

Mrs Williams said: “We are devastated by Sabina’s tragic death.

“She was a brilliant teacher; she was kind, caring and absolutely dedicated to her pupils.

“She had so much life ahead of her and so much more to give and her loss is desperately sad.

“As a school we are supporting each other through this very difficult time, and we will be providing specialist support to those who need it.”

Comments / 13

Vickie Andrus
8d ago

I’m sorry for the loss of this teacher. Rest In Peace! Condolences and Prayers for family and friends 🙏🙏. Hopefully they will find this person quickly!

Reply
6
Related
Tyla

BREAKING: Man Held On Suspicion Of Sabina Nessa Murder

A 38-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Sabina Nessa. The Metropolitan Police said the man held by detectives investigating the murder of the 28-year-old teacher was arrested at an address in Lewisham, south-east London and remains in custody. Sabina had been walking to meet a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Birmingham man convicted of murder after body found in bath

A man who inflicted more than 50 injuries on another man and left him to die in a bathtub has been convicted of murder. Hassan Ghafar, 22, was attacked across a number of rooms in Birmingham and suffered significant knife wounds on 7 February, police said. David Joel Swaby, 34,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Undiscovered#Greenwich#Uk#The Metropolitan Police#Scotland Yard#Kidbrooke
WEKU

Police Have Made An Arrest In The Killing Of Teacher Sabina Nessa In London

LONDON — British police charged a 36-year-old man on Monday with the murder of Sabina Nessa, a primary school teacher killed as she walked to meet a friend in London. The Metropolitan Police force said Koci Selamaj, from Eastbourne on England's south coast, faced one count of murder. He was arrested Sunday in what police called a "significant" development in their investigation. He is due to appear in court on Tuesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Telegraph

Sabina Nessa murder: Teacher attacked in park during five-minute walk to the pub

A primary school teacher is thought to have been murdered in a park during a five-minute walk from her home to the pub where she was due to meet a friend, police have said. Officers investigating the killing of Sabina Nessa said she left her home on Astell Road and walked through Cator Park at around 8.30pm last Friday towards The Depot bar in Pegler Square, Kidbrooke Village, when she was attacked.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

Police Investigating Murder of Sabina Nessa Release New CCTV Images

Police in London investigating the murder of 28-year-old primary school teacher Sabina Nessa have released new CCTV images of a man they want to speak to. The images show the man walking in Pegler Square, southeast London, on the evening Nessa was attacked on Friday September the 17th, as well as a silver vehicle they believe the man had access to.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
U.K.
AFP

UK police officer murdered woman after false coronavirus arrest: court

A serving British police officer kidnapped a woman as she walked home, falsely arresting her on the pretence of breaching coronavirus restrictions, before raping and murdering her, a court was told on Wednesday. The disappearance of Sarah Everard during a national lockdown in March was one of Britain's most high-profile missing person investigations and sparked protests and a debate about women's safety on the streets. Wayne Couzens, 48, who served with the elite diplomatic protection unit of London's Metropolitan Police, admitted her kidnapping, rape and murder in July. Everard, who had been visiting a friend in Clapham, south London, was strangled then set on fire. Her remains were found in woodland a week after she was snatched.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Killamarsh deaths: Man arrested after four bodies found

A murder investigation has been launched after four people were found dead at a house in Derbyshire. Officers were called to a property in Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, at 07:25 BST on Sunday after concerns were raised about the people living there. Police said they have arrested a man and are...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Liverpool alley death: Further murder arrests after body found

A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man's body was found in an alley. James Richards, 33, from Liverpool, was discovered at about 13:00 BST between Harebell Street and Woodbine Street in Kirkdale, Merseyside Police said. The arrest of the pair, both 32,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man charged with London teacher's murder to plead not guilty

A man charged with the murder of a 28-year-old school teacher in London plans to plead not guilty, a defense lawyer said Tuesday. Delivery driver Koci Selamaj 36, is accused of killing Sabina Nessa who disappeared while walking to meet a friend at a pub a few minutes from her home in southeast London on Sept. 17. Nessa's body was found in a local park the next day. Her killing has renewed concerns that women aren’t safe on the streets of Britain’s capital. Selamaj, from Eastbourne in southern England, was arrested in the seaside town on Sunday.Selamaj...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police officer severely beaten in attack recorded goodbye message to family on bodycam

A police officer left a farewell message for his wife and baby on his bodycam after he was so badly beaten in an attack that he thought he would die.The Met Police constable has since recovered from the attack, but has been left with four metal plates in his face.He was attacked while responding to a domestic incident in Bromley on 10 February.Alan Keeble, 40, was being arrested at the scene for making threats to kill but became aggressive and punched the officer repeatedly in the face, back and head. A second officer who tried to help was also struck...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man stabbed woman in supermarket with syringe filled with semen

A man has been jailed for 10 years after he stabbed a woman with a syringe filled with his semen in a supermarket.Thomas Byron Stemen, of Maryland, America, was caught on CCTV stabbing Katie Peters with a syringe on 18 February 2020.He told the victim: “I know, it feels like a bee sting, doesn’t it?” as he injected her in her buttocks.At the time, Ms Peters told Fox5 that she had “no idea” what was in the syringe. “It could be rat poison, HIV, trucks, I don’t know what’s in that needle,” she said. “Trucks” can be used as...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

newschain

38K+
Followers
93K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy