AbelsonTaylor Promotes Dave Schafer to Director of Digital Production and Quality Assurance
AbelsonTaylor Promotes Dave Schafer to Director of Digital Production and Quality Assurance. CHICAGO, Sept. 21, 2021 – AbelsonTaylor has promoted Dave Schafer to director of digital production and quality assurance. Working closely with the agency’s creative, account and project management groups, he will manage digital producers and quality assurance specialists to ensure AbelsonTaylor’s creative vision is realized in all digital tactics. He reports to Christopher Mauck, senior director of interactive technology.www.pharmalive.com
Comments / 0